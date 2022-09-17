Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Recruiting visitor list

Coming off back-to-back big recruiting weekends, the Wisconsin Badgers have their third consecutive home game this Saturday against New Mexico State.

The game represents a key opportunity for the current team to get back on track after a loss to Washington State and provides the staff a chance to showcase the campus for some of their top 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits.

Here is a running thread of the players who will be on campus for the New Mexico State game.

Men's basketball visitors

2023 wing Bubu Benjamin

Wisconsin will host 2023 small forward Bubu Benjamin this weekend for an official visit. With multiple scholarships available still, Benajmin is an interesting name to know this fall. Nolan Winter is still the No. 1 priority for Greg Gard and the Badgers, but Benjamin could very well be the next player to earn an offer this weekend.

He is currently unranked as a recruit, but the 6-foot-7 wing is also considering scholarship offers from Howard, Montana State, Ratford, and Santa Clara.

2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour will be back for another visit to Wisconsin this weekend. Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 OL Donovan Harbour

This weekend will be the second-straight visit to Madison for four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour of Catholic Memorial High School. The standout left guard is one of the best prospects in the state of Wisconsin and is arguably the top offensive line target for the Badgers in 2024. Jake Kocorowski of the Wisconsin State Journal was the first to report the visit.

2025 QB Stone Saunders

After hosting several important quarterbacks the past two weeks, Wisconsin will have another top target on campus this weekend. 2025 quarterback Stone Saunders out of Pennsylvania will be on hand for Wisconsin versus New Mexico State.

The Badgers offered Saunders back in May and he has since also added offers from Georgia and Virginia Tech among others. One of the better quarterbacks in the 2025 cycle, he is an important visitor for the future of the position.

He is one of only two quarterbacks with an offer in his class for now.

2024 DL Hank Weber

One player to watch this weekend is 2024 defensive lineman Hank Weber of Brentwood Academy in Tennessee. He is a highly-sought after three-star prospect and could very well earn an offer during his visit to Madison. The 6-foot-4 junior is talented and already has offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt early on.

2024 RB Terrance Shelton

One of the better running backs inside the state, Terrance Shelton will make the short drive to Madison for a visit this weekend. From Franklin High School, he will watch former teammate Myles Burkett.

Shelton is an intriguing runner with plenty of Power-5 interest coming his way. Wisconsin is all-in on four-star tailback Corey Smith for now, but even if the Badgers do land Smith, they may look to take a second running back in 2024 on scholarship or as a preferred walk-on, and Shelton could be another talented option.

2023 ATH Keyvon Holloway

Adams Friendship High School athlete Keyvon Holloway will be on campus this weekend as well. A potential walk-on candidate in the 2023 class, Holloway is a great athlete that plays both ways at the prep level. He is flying a little under the radar at this point because he missed all of last season with a torn meniscus, but he is 6-foot-1 and runs a 4.6 40-yard dash, according to one of his former coaches, Owen Riese.

We will continue to add additional visitors as they pop up.

