Live updates: Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1 overall) welcome New Mexico State to Madison for a Week 3 matchup inside Camp Randall Stadium.

With kickoff time set for 2:30 p.m. CST and the game aired on the Big Ten Network, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.

Wisconsin will be without the following players against Washington State: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), CB Alexander Smith (right hamstring), K Vito Calvaruso (right leg), K Jack Van Dyke (right leg), TE Cam Large (right leg), WR Stephan Bracey (right leg), ILB Spencer Lytle (left leg), safety Titus Toler (illness), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), and QB Chase Wolf (right knee).

The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season: safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), ILB Luna Larson (right leg), and DE Isaac Townsend (left leg).

With Riley Mahlman (RT) and Hunter Wohler (S) still out, Logan Brown and Kamo'i Latu will once again get the start in their place.

With Vito Calvaruso unavailable to kick today, Nate Van Zelst will be the primary field goal kicker, while Gavin Lahm will handle kickoffs.

Senior cornerback Justin Clark is not on the updated depth chart, but he could see his first action in a Wisconsin uniform after transferring from Toledo in the off-season.

Wisconsin is wearing red pants for the game today, meaning that the team will be in all red versus New Mexico State. The Aggies are wearing maroon pants and helmets, with white jerseys.

First quarter

15:00 - New Mexico State wins the toss, and elects to defer the choice to the second half. Wisconsin will receive the ball to open the game.

Isaac Guerendo takes a line-drive kickoff back 50 yards to give the Badgers excellent field position.

After three runs to give Wisconsin a first down, running back Braelon Allen finds a crease in the New Mexico State front and takes it 39-yards for a Wisconsin touchdown.

7-0 Wisconsin

12:45 - Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton is called for roughing the passer on a third down incompletion. The result of the play gives New Mexico State a first down near midfield.

Wisconsin middle linebacker Maema Njongmeta stops a New Mexico State draw play on third and 11, forcing a punt. Wisconsin ball at the nine-yard line.

Quarterback Graham Mertz connects with tight end Hayden Rucci twice to give the Badgers a pair of quick first downs through the air.

Mertz is unable to hit wide receiver Chimere Dike on a third down throw down the field, and head coach Paul Chryst chooses to punt on fourth and two from near midfield.

Wisconsin freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman with a pretty one-handed interception in coverage to give the Badgers the ball back at the 42-yard line. The pick was the first interception of his young career.

4:18 - After a pair of rushing attempts, quarterback Graham Mertz is sacked by New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh on a pass-blocking assignment by Braelon Allen, and the Badgers would punt the ball away once again.

The Wisconsin defense force a quick three-and-out, highlighted by a quarterback pressure by freshman outside linebacker Darryl Peterson on third down.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi with a pair of 16-yard runs to move Wisconsin deep into New Mexico State territory.

Senior running back Isaac Guerendo with back-to-back runs up the middle to end the quarter with Wisconsin on the two-yard line.

7-0 Wisconsin

2nd Quarter

