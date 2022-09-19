Wisconsin vs. OSU: Paul Chryst's Monday press conference recap

Each Monday, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst speaks with media members in preparation for the team's contest the following Saturday.

With his squad busy getting ready for a primetime matchup against Ohio State, Chryst spent 15 minutes talking about his team's performance against New Mexico State, and the upcoming showdown in Columbus.

Here is a summary of what Chryst had to say earlier today.

On the Ohio State offense and quarterback CJ Stroud...

"He's a heck of a quarterback, and I think they've got a lot of good players around him, and they do a great job of threatening and using the whole field," Chryst said. "A lot of respect for their coaches and what they do, and how they do it."

On the areas he has seen growth from Graham Mertz...

"I think that he is trusting in himself. He's trusting what he is seeing and he's trusting those around him," Chryst noted. "Each week you're going to see something new. This week we'll see something different, and that's always a new test, a new challenge. But I think if you're [going to] summarize it, he's playing the game right now, and I think he's not trying to do it all on his own. He's letting those around him help him and that part's been good."

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz preparing to throw the ball down the field against New Mexico State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On Ohio State's defense under new coordinator Jim Knowles...

Chryst mentioned that Knowles has a "good scheme," but that the thing that stands out is how the Buckeyes "play to their strengths" and have "good players on defense, guys that can make plays."

On Ryan Day's play-calling for Ohio State...

Chryst said that it appears as though Day "has a system" that the players and coaches all understand, but that he is able to "find the cheats" to beat what other teams are trying to do against his team. "It's just sound, really good, football. And credit to him, I think that's what is impressive," Chryst continued.

On how the Washington State loss can help against OSU and containing CJ Stroud...

Chryst acknowledged that the experience of having to tackle in the open field against Washington State should help, but when it comes to the defense it will be about execution. "There's gonna be a lot of 1-on-1 battles, and can you win those 1-on-1's. And that's what I think it comes down to," Chryst stated.

On the play of Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo...

"I've appreciated what Isaac's done to get himself here," Chryst said of Guerendo. "I think he's playing with confidence," and "he's looked good, and I think that he's certainly a guy that we trust," Chryst concluded his answer by saying.

On offensive lineman Trey Wedig...

Chryst was complimentary of sophomore offensive lineman Trey Wedig's ability to bring some versatility to the offensive line and stay focused despite bouncing between three positions this fall (center, right guard, and right tackle). "There's a lot of things he can do, and I think that's also part of the reason he's put himself in that position. He is capable of that and he is playing well for us in many instances."

