Wisconsin spring football: Paul Chryst speaks after practice No. 6

The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up week two of spring practices on Saturday.

Following practice No. 6, head coach Paul Chryst spoke about his team's approach and provided updates on the first handful of practices.

Here are some of the highlights from the press conference:

When asked about junior tailback Julius Davis, who is one of the few healthy running backs on the roster this spring, Chryst said: "I think Julius really has shown growth. Kind of the tail-end of last year, and continued it on this winter."

Chryst mentioned that he "loves" the group of players at inside linebacker. Now he and position coach Bill Sheridan are looking for players to step. Chryst went on to say that he thinks there are players in the mix that are capable of carrying on the strong tradition established at inside linebacker but that the young players need to "put themselves on that track."

On offense, Chryst noted that on the left side of the offensive line, which has been led by Jack Nelson at left tackle and Tyler Beach at left guard, the new positions "fit their skillsets."

Chryst was very complimentary of the three transfer cornerbacks brought in during the off-season, saying: "I've been impressed, quite honestly, with the way they have adjusted and what they are bringing. That's not always easy. We are excited they are here."

With so many open spots up for grabs on the defense, Chryst specifically applauded Keeanu Benton, Isaiah Mullens, and James Thompson Jr. on the defensive line. Chryst also highlighted the safety position and the work that Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler, and John Torchio have done this spring.

Chryst also discussed Verona native Jackson Acker, who has been playing fullback this spring. Chryst said that Acker is "truly willing and wanting to contribute" and that he brings "good athleticism." Chryst went on to say that "He's got strength, he's got power, he's got speed. Now's has to get a ton of reps to learn the position."

