Penn State Will Be Without Star Receiver on Saturday Versus Wisconsin

Wisconsin faces the daunting task of playing under the lights at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, but a recent injury development for Penn State makes things slightly less daunting.

During a Wednesday press conference, Penn State head coach Matt Campbell announced that wide receiver Koby Howard will miss an extended period of time, starting with Saturday’s game.

NEW: Penn State star WR Koby Howard will miss an extended amount of time due to injury, Matt Campbell announced.https://t.co/MOHEBSSWP0 pic.twitter.com/74CySxjbAl — On3 (@On3) September 23, 2026

Through three games this season, Howard has without a doubt been the Nittany Lions’ most dangerous offensive playmaker. His 344 receiving yards through the air rank 7th in the entire country and 4th among Big Ten receivers, and he’s hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

He’s also been deployed in the backfield, notching two carries, going for 24 yards and a touchdown. Penn State has clearly emphasized getting Howard the ball, whether it’s out of the backfield, in the slot or along the boundaries, and he’s responded with big play after big play.

The volume of touches hasn’t been other-wordly for Howard, as he’s hauled in just 12 receptions in three contests. The explosiveness of those touches, however, is where he’s established himself as one of the nation’s best receivers thus far. His average gain on those 12 receptions is 28.7 yards, which ranks third nationally.

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the season opener, Wisconsin allowed a few big plays through the air, but I don’t fault the defense too much for that, as CJ Carr is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. It also allowed chunk plays in the passing game against both Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan, namely the 45-yard pass play from the Leathernecks to open the second half in Week 2.

After tallying just seven receptions in all of 2025, it’s extremely unfortunate to see the sophomore wideout set to miss multiple games amidst a breakout on the national stage. Not to say Penn State has nothing behind Howard in its wide receiver room, but he’s been Campbell’s biggest weapon by a longshot this season.

The Badgers’ secondary has been a bit of a question mark all season, but it emerged last week, as Matt Jung pulled in the first pick of the season for the defensive backs, with Mason Posa having an interception of his own in coverage.

Still, things have come too easy for opposing receivers at times and trying to keep Rocco Becht out of rhythm will be huge for Wisconsin’s chances in Happy Valley. That may have just become a lesser ask of the defensive backs, but Becht is an experienced quarterback who will spread the ball around in Howard’s absence, so it will remain crucial in determining the outcome.