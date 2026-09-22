Penn State Could be Without its Most Explosive Playmaker vs. Wisconsin

Things have gone just about as well as they could've through three weeks for new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0. They beat three Group of Six schools by a combined score of 127-22. They have the No. 3 scoring defense in the nation as well as the No. 3 pass defense. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been essentially flawless, with nine touchdowns, 751 yards, zero interceptions and zero "turnover-worthy plays," per Pro Football Focus.

Penn State has hardly faced any adversity this season. The Big Ten slate, however, is an entirely different beast. Campbell is about to find out just how well importing a large chunk of a Big 12 roster into a conference that's universally considered tougher, deeper and more talented goes.

But before conference play even begins, the Nittany Lions are already staring down some adversity. Breakout receiver Koby Howard, who easily leads Penn State's pass-catchers with 12 grabs for 344 yards and two scores, is a question mark for Saturday evening.

"Koby Howard got dinged up on that long TD run, and you know I think right now, we don't know exactly where he'll be at the end of the week. Kinda went through a couple of things yesterday, just trying to gauge where is he as we get ourselves ready for the end of the week," Campbell said at his Week 4 press conference.

Why Howard's potential absence is a big deal

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, Howard is Penn State's leading receiver. But his impact goes beyond his name being at the top of the Nittany Lions' stat-sheet. The sophomore is a massive key to what Penn State does on the offensive side of the ball.

One of the reasons for Howard's breakout this fall is that he's been a big play machine. The receiver is averaging 28.7 yards per catch, which is third-best in the entire country.

Thus, it's not surprising that Howard has been Becht's favorite target with 16 through three weeks; no other Penn State receiver has more than 11.

What's more, the Nittany Lions love to get creative with the Florida native, lining Howard up all over the formation. The 5-11 pass-catcher has played 32 snaps in the slot, 22 snaps out wide and one in-line snap, per Pro Football Focus. Penn State also hands him the ball occasionally; he has two carries for 24 yards and a score. Marshall and Buffalo, in particular, were simply not able to account for him.

Penn State's offense has other dangerous pass-catchers, namely receiver Chase Sowell and tight end Benjamin Brahmer. But make no mistake; the loss of Howard would be monumental.