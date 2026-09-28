PFF Grades and Notes from Wisconsin's Thrilling Win at No. 13 Penn State

Wisconsin went into Happy Valley and stole a win at No. 13 Penn State in their Big Ten opener, starting 1-0 in conference play and picking up the biggest win of the Luke Fickell era simultaneously.

The Badgers now have everything in front of them this season, and they have what appears to be a manageable second Big Ten game on tap with Michigan State coming to Madison in Week 5.

But before we move onto previewing the Spartans, Badgers On SI examines a handful of notable Pro Football Focus grades and notes from Wisconsin's stunning victory in Happy Valley:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: TE Jacob Harris (89.0)

Worst Offensive Grade: TE Emmett Bork (39.5)

Other Notable Grades:

- RB Darrion Dupree notched a 19.7 pass-blocking grade, a surprisingly poor mark for how well the tailback played otherwise

- Four offensive linemen surpassed a pass-blocking grade of at least 84.0: Kevin Heywood, Colin Cubberly, Emerson Mandell, Stylz Blackmon and Austin Kawecki

- Only three Badgers notched a run-blocking grade of 70 or higher, and two of them were skill position players: Tyrell Henry, Jacob Harris and Kevin Heywood

Miscellaneous offensive notes:

- Colton Joseph’s passing scores were predictably low after he threw three interceptions before the threw a touchdown. He finished with just one big-time throw, which certainly seems low. Off the top of my head, I’d give him three: the touchdown to Eugene Hilton Jr, the touchdown to Jacob Harris and the pass to Harris to put Wisconsin in the red zone. But I digress.

- Joseph forced five missed tackles, while Dupree forced four.

- Wisconsin receivers were credited with four drops; Hilton had two, tight end Emmett Bork had one and Shamar Rigby had one as well.

- Wisconsin allowed six pressures on 40 drop-backs.

DEFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: LB Cooper Catalano (81.8)

Worst Defense Grade: DL Dillan Johnson (57.0)

Other Notable Grades:

- OLB Tyreese Fearbry had a tackling grade of 25.2, but don’t let that fool you; Fearbry played a great game.

- Catalano was also given a poor tackling grade of 44.3 with two missed tackles, but again — the linebacker played an excellent game.

- The highest overall grade on defense was an 85.87 tackling grade attributed to LB Mason Posa.

Miscellanous defensive notes:

- Only six missed tackles this week; Catlanao had two as mentioned, as did Fearbry. Safety Matt Jung and defensive linemen DeNigel Cooper.

- OLB Sebastian Cheeks once again racked up the pressures for Wisconsin with five, but Wisconsin brought the pressure all evening in Happy Valley. The Badgers finished with 19 pressures; Cooper and Nick Clayton each had three, while Posa, Fearbry and Hammond Russell IV each had two.

- All told, Wisconsin got pressure on 58% percent of Penn State’s drop backs. That’s phenomenal.

- LB Mason Posa had eight “stops,” or tackles that constitute a failure for the offense. That’s also a tremendous output. Catalano had four, while Jung and Fearbry each had two.

- Wisconsin only missed three tackles: Catalano, Fearbry and Eric Fletcher Jr.

- CB Javan Robinson was absolutely lights out. He was targeted 10 times and allowed two catches with three pass-breakups.