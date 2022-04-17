Photos and videos from spring practice No. 12 for the Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers completed week four of spring camp on Saturday, and All Badgers of Sports Illustrated was in attendance. As part of the festivities, we were able to take photos and videos during the early moments of practice.
Here are some of the pictures and videos gathered during the indoor practice.
Freshman cornerback Al Ashford smiling for the camera.
Wisconsin wide receiver Dean Engram (No. 6) running during a one-on-one tackling drill.
Wisconsin defensive linemen Ben Barten (No. 68) and Cade McDonald (No. 97) being driven back during an individual drill in practice.
Freshman nose tackle Curt Neal (No. 92) grabbing a drink of water in between periods.
Wisconsin right tackle Logan Brown (No. 50) walking back after a rep with the offensive line.
The Wisconsin defensive line meeting with position coach Ross Kolodziej during spring practice.
Markus Allen (No. 4) and Max Lofy (No. 12) walk back after a special teams rep.
Justin Clark (No. 21), Alexander Smith (No. 11), and Ricardo Hallman (No. 2) pose for a picture in between periods.
Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson (No. 79) take a breather after blocking.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (No. 5) walking over to the end zone.
