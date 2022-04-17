Photos and videos from spring practice No. 12 for the Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers completed week four of spring camp on Saturday, and All Badgers of Sports Illustrated was in attendance. As part of the festivities, we were able to take photos and videos during the early moments of practice.

Here are some of the pictures and videos gathered during the indoor practice.

Spring practice No. 8 in photos A collection of photos from Wisconsin's spring practice from Thursday. Matt Belz, All Badgers Freshman cornerback Al Ashford smiling for the camera. Matt Belz, All Badgers Wisconsin wide receiver Dean Engram (No. 6) running during a one-on-one tackling drill. Matt Belz, All Badgers Wisconsin defensive linemen Ben Barten (No. 68) and Cade McDonald (No. 97) being driven back during an individual drill in practice. Matt Belz, All Badgers Freshman nose tackle Curt Neal (No. 92) grabbing a drink of water in between periods. Matt Belz, All Badgers Wisconsin right tackle Logan Brown (No. 50) walking back after a rep with the offensive line. Matt Belz, All Badgers The Wisconsin defensive line meeting with position coach Ross Kolodziej during spring practice. Matt Belz, All Badgers Markus Allen (No. 4) and Max Lofy (No. 12) walk back after a special teams rep. Matt Belz, All Badgers Justin Clark (No. 21), Alexander Smith (No. 11), and Ricardo Hallman (No. 2) pose for a picture in between periods. Matt Belz, All Badgers Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson (No. 79) take a breather after blocking. Matt Belz, All Badgers Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (No. 5) walking over to the end zone.

