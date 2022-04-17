Skip to main content

Photos and videos from spring practice No. 12 for the Wisconsin Badgers

A collection of photos and videos from Saturday's spring practice inside the McClain Center.

The Wisconsin Badgers completed week four of spring camp on Saturday, and All Badgers of Sports Illustrated was in attendance. As part of the festivities, we were able to take photos and videos during the early moments of practice.

Here are some of the pictures and videos gathered during the indoor practice. 

Wisconsin cornerback Al Ashford.

Freshman cornerback Al Ashford smiling for the camera. 

Wisconsin wide receiver Dean Engram during spring practice.

Wisconsin wide receiver Dean Engram (No. 6) running during a one-on-one tackling drill. 

The Wisconsin defensive line working on individual drills during spring practice.

Wisconsin defensive linemen Ben Barten (No. 68) and Cade McDonald (No. 97) being driven back during an individual drill in practice. 

Freshman NT Curt Neal.

Freshman nose tackle Curt Neal (No. 92) grabbing a drink of water in between periods. 

Wisconsin right tackle Logan Brown walking back after a rep during spring practice.

Wisconsin right tackle Logan Brown (No. 50) walking back after a rep with the offensive line. 

Ross Kolodziej speaking with the defensive line.

The Wisconsin defensive line meeting with position coach Ross Kolodziej during spring practice. 

Markus Alen and Max Lofy talking after a special team's rep in spring practice.

Markus Allen (No. 4) and Max Lofy (No. 12) walk back after a special teams rep. 

The Wisconsin cornerbacks posing for a picture during a break time.

Justin Clark (No. 21), Alexander Smith (No. 11), and Ricardo Hallman (No. 2) pose for a picture in between periods. 

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson.

Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson (No. 79) take a breather after blocking. 

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (No. 5) walking over to the end zone. 

