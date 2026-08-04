Player Previews: Can Safety Matt Jung Take the Next Step in 2026?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with one of Wisconsin's three Big Ten Media Day representatives, safety Matt Jung.

2025 Stats

49 tackles (12 games, eight starts)

Overview

Jung came to Wisconsin during the 2025 offseason, transferring over from D-III Bethel where he was an absolute ball-hawk. He notched 16 interceptions (including six pick-sixes) over his last two seasons at Bethel and was a big-play machine. His first year in Madison, he was projected to be a backup safety.

That all changed when starter Preston Zachman went down with an injury three games into the season, thrusting Jung into a starting role against Alabama on the road in Tuscaloosa. That went about how you'd expect; Jung looked like his head was spinning against the Crimson Tide.

As the season wore on, however, Jung began to develop into a reliable player in the back end. He cut down on the mistakes and while he wasn't a massive impact player for the defense (no turnovers or real splash plays), he was a reliable starter by November and played a huge role in Wisconsin's two ranked wins at the end of the season. His most memorable play was probably his blanket coverage against Washington wideout Denzel Boston on the Huskies' last third down opportunity of the game.

“It’s all confidence and reps, right? He’s a guy that was rotating the first couple games and he wasn’t technically a starter, we were playing in a three-man rotation," safeties coach Jack Cooper said. "It was baptism by fire in Tuscaloosa."

Now, Jung is considered one of the leaders and culture keepers on the team as one of three Big Ten Media Day attendees. He'll hold down a starting role this fall, likely as the boundary safety.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite his somewhat quieter season last fall, Jung has already achieved plenty in a Wisconsin uniform. He transferred from the D-III level and by the end of just one season, he'd developed into a playable if not spectacular Big Ten safety. The next step for Jung? Becoming a real-difference maker on the back end.

Watching Jung's tape, especially towards the end of the season, he wouldn't blow any assignments. But he also wouldn't necessarily make big-time plays. That's the clear next step for the safety.

Jung has talked this offseason about how after a year in Mike Tressel's defense, he's thinking less and playing more freely. That's exactly how you graduate from reliable player to difference-maker.

"The moments of adversity have really helped Matt grow. Especially at that position, it's a psychology position. Everyone's gonna know if you mess up, everyone sees it in the stadium, everyone sees it on TV. The mental toughness of him, it's really a credit to him," Cooper said.

Worst-Case Scenario

Jung is one of a solid handful of players on the Badgers who clearly look to be on the rise. After getting thrown into the fire in his first season since transferring from D-III ball, that checks out; it's reasonable to expect continued growth from Jung.

But if it hits the fan for the safety this fall? He likely just doesn't take his game to the next level in the way that he's clearly capable of. He starts most of the season, but simply can't find the interceptions, the forced fumbles, even the pass-breakups that endear him to the fanbase and result in a much bigger impact from Jung.

Prediction

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) and safety Matt Jung (29). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I see Jung's game taking strides in his fifth year of college ball, even if they're only marginal ones. I expect him to be a reliable safety once again like he was the last month or so of the 2025 season, and I also expect him to produce some havoc numbers such as interceptions and forced fumbles. I don't see him suddenly turning into the ball-hawk he was at Bethel, but Jung should still produce some more splash this fall.

Jung should be in for a better statistical season, and I still see a hefty amount of snaps on tap for the fifth-year senior even if the Badgers do have a deeper safety room in 2026. I predict a similar number of snaps and tackles, garnished by a few big plays here and there.