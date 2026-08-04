Luke Fickell says Badgers' Sputtering Offense got 'Too Creative' Last Season

In 2025, Wisconsin football deployed what was truly one of the hardest offenses to watch in the country.

If you laid your own two eyes on it, nothing more needs to be said. But just about every metric will tell you just how putrid this unit was as well.

Between the 130th-ranked passing offense in the country, the 115th-ranked rushing offense that gained just 3.3 yards per carry, the four quarterbacks that played and the punter who was the Badgers' leading passer in the upset win over Washington, this offense was simply dreadful.

First-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes didn't exactly luck out in his first lap around the track in Madison. In fact, he drew an extremely unfavorable hand. His starting quarterback was lost for the season in the opener, his starting left tackle was lost for the season in spring ball, and that was just the start of the cascade of injuries that plagued the team the whole season.

Between horrific injury luck and the resulting players thrust into starting roles that simply weren't good enough, Wisconsin's offense was handicapped the entire season. In no sense of the word could Grimes run a "normal" offense given what he had to work with.

Still, the coordinator got extremely creative trying to jumpstart this offense last fall — an little too innovative, if you ask head coach Luke Fickell.

“We can’t get too creative…We have to do the little things really, really well," he said at Big Ten Media Days when asked how the Badgers' offense can get more explosive. "Sometimes we got too creative, too sophisticated.”

When Fickell said that, it wasn't difficult to put two and two together. At times last fall, especially early in the season, Grimes resorted to ill-fated trick plays that often ended catastrophically.

#Badgers’ Luke Fickell on how his team can get more explosive on offense:



“We can’t get too creative…sometimes we got too creative, too sophisticated.”



Wholeheartedly agree. pic.twitter.com/WreZ4fiWfx — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) August 4, 2026

On one hand, you have to respect the coordinator emptying his bag and trying just about everything to get one of the most lethargic offenses you've ever watched moving. On the other hand, when your offense can't even run a five-yard curl successfully, it might not be the time to try a double-reverse option pass.

Fickell's comments clearly reflect that he falls into the latter camp. Ultimately, this team wants to establish a physical, punishing run game, and the smoke-and-mirrors trick plays are merely a band-aid if they work and a disaster if they don't.

Even if Wisconsin's offense is vastly improved in 2026, there's going to be dry stretches. There's going to be a quarter or a half where it simply can't move the ball. But this season, the antidote to that shouldn't be to try to outsmart a more talented, cohesive defense. It should be to double down on physicality, to try to grind out yards the old-fashioned Wisconsin way and break the opponent's will.

At least on paper, the Badgers appear to have the requisite personnel to do that this fall.