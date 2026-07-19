Player Previews: It's Now or Never for DL Dillan Johnson

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with a true now-or-never player, junior defensive lineman Dillan Johnson.

2025 Stats

Two tackles, 139 snaps

Overview

Johnson had a quiet sophomore season last fall, as he was firmly a reserve lineman behind the Badgers' strong and experienced top four. Still, he's now appeared in 21 games over his first two seasons as the staff has clearly tried to get him as much experience as possible. Like star inside linebacker Mason Posa, Johnson is a former dominant high school wrestler who won four state titles — we know head coach Luke Fickell loves his wrestlers.

Now, ahead of his third season, Johnson finally appears poised for a consistent, starting role alongside the Badgers' other top defensive linemen Hammond Russell IV, Junior Poyser and Charles Perkins.

This feels like the 6-foot-2, 316-pound defensive lineman's last chance to make an impact in Madison. Offensive and defensive linemen are generally given more leeway in their development/transition from high school to the college level, but if Johnson doesn't come into his own as a true junior with (albeit limited) action in 21 games under his belt, it probably isn't happening.

“He’s right there in the mix with it. He’s a guy that’s been working his tail off. He’s about 315 pounds right now and strong as an Ox," defensive line coach EJ Whitlow said. "He’s a guy that you can trust. He knows his assignment. He’s gonna be where he’s supposed to be. He’s heavy-handed, and he’s done a really good job of working on his game and progressing. Looking for big things out of him.”

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin defensive lineman Dillan Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson has all of the tools to not only succeed at this level, but to develop into a disruptive, game-wrecking defensive lineman. It's clear when you listen to his coaches talk about his potential. It's clear when you see his frame and his play strength. It's been a quiet two years in Madison, but in a perfect world, the third time is the charm for the Chicagoland native.

If Johnson's game takes the necessary steps this offseason, he could finally emerge as the immovable object on the interior the Badgers envisioned when they recruited him. I don't see Johnson racking up sack and pressure numbers, but I can see him operating as a proficient run-stuffer who plays with excellent leverage and is simply exceedingly difficult to move off his spot.

If that's the case, he'll be one of the Badgers' top two or three defensive linemen this fall and all of the development and bench-warming will have been worth it.

“The big thing that we talked about was consistency. It can’t be a flash here, a play here. It has to be consistently showing up with the techniques and fundamentals that it takes to be successful at a high level," Whitlow said of the pair's offseason conversations.

Worst-Case Scenario

A worst-case scenario for Johnson likely entails a similar year to what unfolded in 2025: action in plenty of games but just a few snaps sprinkled in here and there, never getting a chance to make a real impact on the defensive front.

All signs point to Johnson's time having arrived in Madison. That is to say, he'll get every shot to prove he deserves a starting (or rotational starting) role up front. But in a worst-case scenario, he simply plays poorly and gets surpassed by other up and coming defensive lineman in Whitlow's room, perhaps by Nolan Vils or fellow transfer DeNigel Cooper.

Prediction

It's hard for me to see Johnson truly falling off the face of the earth. All signs in his development point to this being the year, and if it's not, the staff likely can't afford to wait around any longer.

I imagine Johnson is the No. 3 or No. 4 defensive lineman by snap count this fall, and I'm currently leaning towards the latter. That shouldn't equate to eye-popping numbers, but if the junior holds his own, he could position himself for a full-time starting role in 2027.