Player Previews: Why RB Darrion Dupree's Time has Come in Madison

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with true junior tailback Darrion Dupree.

2025 Stats

83 carries, 363 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), two touchdowns | Seven catches (11 targets), 28 yards

Overview

Dupree has had a lackluster first couple seasons in Madison after he joined the program with a sizable amount of fanfare and hype. The former blue-chip recruit was one of the top tailbacks in the 2024 cycle, and his first fall camp at Wisconsin was electrifying — he immediately put his receiving chops and tantalizing open-field wiggle on display.

Still, through two seasons Dupree has produced exactly one highlight. It was a big one, an 84-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter against Illinois that helped the Badgers upset the No. 21-ranked Illini last fall. In 2025, he finished as Wisconsin's leading rusher.

Now, Dupree is slated to be the primary backup to Iowa State transfer Abu Sama. The two form a nice complimentary duo in the backfield; Sama is a more physical, punishing runner while Dupree has the receiving ability and breakaway speed.

Though his first two years in Madison didn't go the way he planned, Dupree now appears primed for a big year. By all accounts, he's been one of the more impressive players on the team this offseason and has shown marked improvement in several key areas, notably pass-protection, according to new running backs coach Jayden Everett.

“I think a guy who’s been great for the totality of spring is Darrion Dupree," he told reporters.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dupree has suffered through some truly putrid offenses in Madison; any kind of bounce-back season the tailback has will be accompanied by significant improvement from the Badgers' offense. If Dupree has the kind of year he's capable of having in 2026, it will likely be due to a much-improved offensive line, and an offense that can actually stay on the field and stress defenses in multiple ways.

In this scenario, Dupree takes the majority of the third-down snaps with his budding pass protection ability and hands out of the backfield, slowly eating into Sama's carries on early downs. He sees something in the neighborhood of 10-12 touches a game, and makes the most of them, potentially surpassing Sama for the top ball-carrier role. Even if he doesn't, his explosiveness and ability to make a big play in a variety of ways makes him the de-facto top running back in Madison.

Worst-Case Scenario

Again, Dupree will likely go how the offense goes. If the tailback is doomed to yet another lackluster season, it'll likely be because Wisconsin's running game can't get off the ground. Whether that's due to another porous or injury-riddled offensive line, or a quarterback whom defenses simply don't respect and therefore stack the box against, either would likely tank any shot Dupree has at a breakout year.

If this unfolds, the writing may be on the wall about Dupree's time in Madison. If the former blue-chip prospect can't break through after three seasons of decent workloads, why would he stick around as a senior? The Badgers likely lose him to the portal, and Wisconsin's once enviable 2024 haul of high school running backs that featured Dupree, Dilin Jones and Gideon Ituka is all but a faint memory.

Prediction

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm all in on Dupree for the 2026 season. I believe his patience with the program, as well as his clearly formidable work ethic, will pay off in a big way as a junior. There's a reason why he stuck around; like Jones (now competing for the RB1 gig at LSU), Dupree certainly could've picked up some enticing offers in the transfer portal. But he remained a Badger, and now could be a big part of the running game revival in Madison.

I envision a career year for Dupree statistically, and 600-700 all-purpose yards doesn't seem out of the question at all. Especially with his ability to break big plays, Dupree could quickly become the most dangerous playmaker on this offense and essentially force Wisconsin to keep him on the field. As far as RB2s go, Dupree is a top shelf player and it should be a very fruitful fall for the Chicagoland native.