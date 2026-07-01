Player Previews: WR Tyrell Henry Finally Gets His Shot

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with fifth-year senior receiver Tyrell Henry.

2025 Stats

Five catches (six targets), 29 yards, one touchdown | Nine carries, 26 yards (2.6 yards per carry).

Overview

Henry is primed for his third year in Madison after beginning his career at Michigan State. He transferred to Wisconsin as a rather unheralded wide receiver, coming off a modest 24-catch, 195-yard, three-touchdown sophomore campaign. Still, Henry hasn't even come close to replicating those numbers as he's suffered through some horrendous offenses and unfortunate injuries.

The 6-foot receiver has also generally been a slot option for the Badgers, and the past two seasons he's been buried on the depth chart. In 2024, he was still behind Will Pauling, and last fall he was behind Trech Kekahuna in the slot.

However, Henry stuck around in Madison, patiently waiting his turn, and now looks primed for a starting role. While he has yet to consistently prove it on the field, he has the experience and maturity to help lead the Badgers' wide receiver room.

“Focus level," he said this spring when asked where he's grown the most. "Learning the offense a lot more, learning the little details. Being able to build a relationship with the quarterbacks, the receivers, the lineman…Going back to the basics is what really helped me out the most.”

He was consistently mentioned by the coaching staff as a leader of the team this spring, and his game has apparently taken strides as well.

“(He's been a) more consistent route runner, understanding how to get himself open in the right spots, whether it's zone or man," play-caller Jeff Grimes said this spring.

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Henry looks set up for the biggest workload of his career. It's hard to see him losing his job between now and Sept. 6, and again, his intangibles such as leadership and experience should give him a long leash.

If the stars align for Henry this season, his game continues to develop in the way Grimes mentioned. He pairs his already above-average hands with a more nuanced understanding of how to get open and manipulate defensive backs. In this scenario, he's constantly an underneath option for quarterback Colton Joseph, meaning he racks up targets and receptions and potentially leads the Badgers in receiving.

"He's been getting open, man," Joesph said of Henry this spring.

Worst-Case Scenario

No one is really nipping at Henry's heels at slot receiver. Again, it's pretty hard to see him losing his job. Even just from a physical, height standpoint, Henry is one of the few short receivers in the room that fits the description of a slot player.

If Henry's worst nightmares unfold this fall, I'd imagine it's due to yet another lackadaisical Badgers' offense that struggles to get its receivers the ball. In this scenario, Joseph probably flops in Madison and Wisconsin's passing game is erratic at best. A receiver that initially looked positioned to thrive as a high-volume, underneath slot option sees his season ruined by an offense that can't consistently put the rock in his hands.

Prediction

Wisconsin wide receiver Tyrell Henry. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Henry will go as this offense goes, plain and simple. He's been talented his whole time in Madison, he's just suffered through some of Wisconsin's worst offenses in the modern era.

I've written about how little faith I have in this wide receiver room currently, largely due to the lack of one or two clear top options. But if I had to pick any receiver that I'd imagine is the most consistently involved, I'd go with Henry due to his unique role as the team's primary slot receiver. However much shuffling happens on the perimeter, I'd imagine Henry remains a constant for this offense.

Henry's ceiling this fall could be determined by how on the same page he is with Joseph. The quarterback, who loves to scramble and extend plays, will undoubtably look for his shifty slot option when the play breaks down. How often and proficiently Henry can make himself open for his signal-caller in situations like that could determine the kind of year he has.