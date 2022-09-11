Wisconsin postgame: Paul Chryst talks loss to Washington State

The Wisconsin Badgers played poorly against Washington State, falling at home by three points inside Camp Randall stadium.

Following the non-conference loss, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local media members to break down the performance and answer questions.

Here is a look at what Chryst had to say in his post-game availability.

Paul Chryst on the defense and making stops:

"I thought there was moments in the game where I thought each side fed off each other well. Certainly the end of the first half. I feel like each one was setting the other side up. And that's how you want to play the game," Chryst said. "The second half starts and, you know, give up a big return. And then, I thought our defense did bow up there. You know, and they got a field goal attempt and it was a short, short field. And then, you know, offensively we come out and we get the 15-yard penalty," Chryst went on to say. " We didn't help ourselves."

On the play of kicker Vito Calvaruso:

"You know, he's been good in practice and, you know, what we've had. But certainly would like to be better. We need to be. That can be the difference." - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst

Chryst on the inability to generate as strong of a running game:

"We've got to be better at the point of attack. I saw that on a couple runs. And then you got to create some rhythm. I thought a little inconsistency even on third down when you can't start to get in flow and get going. And when you do that, you are going to start running the ball well. And I just think we were all over the place in that way," Paul Chryst noted.

On facing Washington State's spread offense:

"Each offense is going to test you a little bit differently. And certainly, this is one of those, and the week we had, to where the eye discipline and the communication was going to be important," Paul Chryst said during his post-game press conference. "And certainly there is times, you know, when you are in space, and I think everyone in here knows that when it's — when you face a team that spreads it out, you are going to have more single tackles. And that's where you got to try to, you know, one, make those tackles. Two, slow down. And you guys got to react back to it. But you do have to play with really, really good discipline until kind of the play dictates it."

Head coaches Paul Chryst (Wisconsin) and Jake Dickert (Washington State) speaking with one another during pregame. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

