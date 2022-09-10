Skip to main content

Live updates: No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Washington State game thread

Live in-game updates from Wisconsin football's Saturday matchup against Washington State inside Camp Randall Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Wisconsin Badgers are back at home for a Week 2 contest versus Washington State inside Camp Randall Stadium. 

With kickoff time set for 2:30 p.m. CST and the game aired on FOX, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game. 

Pregame Status Updates

  • The depth chart for Wisconsin versus Washington State
  • Recruiting visitor list for Wisconsin versus Washington State
  • Wisconsin will be without the following players against Washington State: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), CB Alexander Smith (right hamstring), CB Justin Clark (left hamstring), WR Stephan Bracey (right leg),  Tanor Bortolini (right leg), TE Cam Large (right leg), ILB Spencer Lytle (left leg), DE Isaac Townsend (left leg), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), and QB Chase Wolf (right knee).
  • The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season: safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), and ILB Luna Larson (right leg).
  • Cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark are still unavailable after previously being questionable for the game. The hope was that at least one of them would be available for Washington State's pass-happy attack. 
  • Logan Brown will make his first career start at right tackle with Riley Mahlman out with an injury. Redshirt freshman Nolan Rucci is the No. 2 at both left and right tackle. 
  • Safety Kamo'i Latu is set to get his first career start with the Badgers with Hunter Wohler out with a leg injury. 
  • The University of Wisconsin will honor the 11 members inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night

First Quarter

Coming soon...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz warming up before Saturday's game
Football

Live updates: No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Washington State game thread

By Matt Belz
Findlay High School quarterback Ryan Montgomery throwing the football
Recruiting

Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Recruiting visitor list

By Matt Belz
Tight ends Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci pump up quarterback Graham Mertz against Illinois State
Football

Watch Guide: Wisconsin vs. Washington State preview and notes

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen breaking a tackle for a gain against Illinois State.
Football

Wisconsin versus Washington State: Three matchups to watch

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn speaking with head coach Greg Gard.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: Full 2022-2023 schedule released

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell diving forward with the football against Illinois State.
Football

Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 2 vs. Washington State

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff running with the football against Illinois State.
Football

Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci give Wisconsin a 1-2 punch at tight end

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz hands the ball off to running back Braelon Allen against Illinois State.
Football

Wisconsin football versus Washington State by the numbers

By Matt Belz