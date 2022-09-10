Live updates: No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Washington State game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are back at home for a Week 2 contest versus Washington State inside Camp Randall Stadium.

With kickoff time set for 2:30 p.m. CST and the game aired on FOX, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.

Wisconsin will be without the following players against Washington State: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), CB Alexander Smith (right hamstring), CB Justin Clark (left hamstring), WR Stephan Bracey (right leg), Tanor Bortolini (right leg), TE Cam Large (right leg), ILB Spencer Lytle (left leg), DE Isaac Townsend (left leg), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), and QB Chase Wolf (right knee).

The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season: safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), and ILB Luna Larson (right leg).

Cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark are still unavailable after previously being questionable for the game. The hope was that at least one of them would be available for Washington State's pass-happy attack.

Logan Brown will make his first career start at right tackle with Riley Mahlman out with an injury. Redshirt freshman Nolan Rucci is the No. 2 at both left and right tackle.

Safety Kamo'i Latu is set to get his first career start with the Badgers with Hunter Wohler out with a leg injury.

The University of Wisconsin will honor the 11 members inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night.

