Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Recruiting visitor list

After hosting several top prospects a week ago for the home-opener, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team and football team are preparing for another big recruiting weekend in Madison this Saturday.

The Badgers will have a number of notable targets on campus for the Washington State game, as both programs aim to improve their standing with several top targets.

Here is a running thread of the players who will be on campus for the big game.

Men's Basketball Visitors

The 2024 commits

All three of Wisconsin's 2024 commits will be on campus this weekend. The group is taking their official visits together and will have time to bond with their future teammates. Here are the three commits:

2024 Forward Royce Parham

With scholarship flexibility in the 2024 class, the Badgers will also bring in Pennsylvania forward Royce Parham this weekend, according to his 247 Sports profile.

The 6-foot-8 forward earned an offer from Wisconsin back in July and holds other scholarship opportunities from George Mason, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, TCU, and Virginia Tech.

A long athlete with the ability to play multiple positions, Parham appears to be one of the key options for the Badgers if Nolan Winter commits elsewhere. He is a good shooter and an excellent defender at the prep level. With Wisconsin recently offering 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew last weekend and with Bubu Benjamin still scheduled to visit next weekend, it will be interesting to see which prospect jumps on the scholarship chance first.

2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer

Arguably the most important visitor of the season so far is 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. The four-star quarterback out of Texas is one of the top quarterbacks for his grade and is high on the Badgers after earning an offer back in June.

Mettauer told All Badgers that it was "an honor to be offered by a powerhouse program like Wisconsin" this summer and that he is "excited to experience Wisconsin football."

At 6-foot-6 and around 220 pounds, Mettauer has offers from all over the country and is a phenomenal athlete for the quarterback position.

One of Wisconsin's most important quarterback targets in the 2024 class, this is a significant visit for the Badgers.

2023 QB Cole Lacrue

Still looking to find their quarterback in the 2023 class, the Wisconsin Badgers will also bring in Colorado quarterback Cole Lacrue. After hosting three 2023 signal-callers a week ago, Lacrue is the latest offer-quality quarterback to visit Madison in the 2023 class. He has an offer from Central Michigan at this time and it will be interesting to see where things stand after his trip.

He was recently named one of the top sleepers in the 2023 QB class by SI's John Garcia and has reportedly been in contact with Cal, Nebraska, and Wisconsin in recent weeks.

2025 QB Ryan Montgomery

Another big-time quarterback prospect will be on campus this weekend. Ryan Montgomery is one of the better 2025 QB's in the country for the 2025 class and was offered by Wisconsin in May.

From Findlay High School (Ohio), his older brother is an Ohio State commit, and Ryan already boasts offers from some of the best schools in the country despite only being a sophomore in high school. The fact that Wisconsin has him on campus is a good sign in terms of his interest level, but his recruitment still has a ways to go. You can read more about Montgomery and his offer from UW here.

2024 OL Donovan Harbour

Four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha (Wis.) will also be in attendance. He was at Ohio State last weekend and is teammates with offered running back target Corey Smith who visited UW last Saturday. Harbour is one of Wisconsin's top targets in the 2024 class and is a national recruit at this juncture.

2024 OL Nathan Roy

One player to watch this weekend is 2024 in-state offensive lineman Nathan Roy of Mukwonago High School. He has been hot on the recruiting trail, recently adding offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Penn State. It is likely just a matter of time before Wisconsin offers the 6-foot-5 lineman, and the Badgers will a top contender if they do. Jon McNamara of the Rivals Network first reported his visit.

2024 WR Aric Johnson

Illinois wide receiver Aric Johnson will be visiting Madison this Saturday as well. After recording over 650 yards receiving and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, the junior wide receiver is drawing more interest this fall. He possesses good size for the position and it is good to see the Badgers get him on campus early.

2024 DE/TE Tanner Phelps

From Greenfield High School in Wisconsin, 2024 prospect Tanner Phelps will make the quick trip over to Madison on Saturday. At 6-foot-3, Phelps has some position versatility and is an intriguing player in an incredibly deep state of Wisconsin for 2024.

