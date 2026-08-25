Predicting Wisconsin Football's Stat Leaders in Every Major Category

Wisconsin's final stat-sheet from the 2025 season is a tough read, especially on the offensive side of the ball. That's what happens when you deploy the 133-ranked total and scoring offense in the nation, ahead of only UMass.

The Badgers' leading passer, Hunter Simmons, tossed for 664 yards. Their leading rusher Darrion Dupree amassed just 363 yards (while the team ran for just 3.3 yards per carry). The list goes on.

As we get closer and closer to Week 1, and with fall camp in the rear view mirror, Badgers On SI takes a look at who we believe will lead the Badgers in each major statistical category.

Passing Yards — QB Colton Joseph

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

You'd think this is a foregone conclusion, but who would believe you if you told Badgers fans last season that Simmons was going to be the leading passer? This prediction also implies that I see Wisconsin's QB1 finally staying healthy, purely based on regression to the mean.

Rushing Yards — RB Abu Sama

This one also isn't too difficult. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said he wants a "bell cow" back at the team's local media day ahead of fall camp. That comment, coupled with Wisconsin barely letting Abu Sama touch the ball in practice because it knows what it has in the talented Iowa State transfer, implies that the senior will be the Badgers' primary ball-carrier. Sama brings a unique running style to Madison, one I expect will endear him to Wisconsin fans quickly.

Receiving Yards — WR Eugene Hilton Jr

I expect Eugene Hilton Jr to lead the Badgers' receivers in a few categories. He's got the well-rounded skillset, the natural talent and what appears to be a starting role. He also looks to have the best chemistry with Joseph in the wide receiver room. What's more, Hilton was the receiver I saw Wisconsin draw up shot plays to the most at fall camp; he may be their go-to deep threat, which would do wonders for his yardage output.

Receptions — WR Eugene Hilton Jr

Hilton should lead the Badgers in receptions for just about all of the same reasons he should lead them in receiving yards. With his ability to line up at the X, Z and in the slot, Wisconsin can get creative with how it uses him, Plus, every touch pass on a jet sweep is technically a reception, and that looks to be a big part of this offense as well.

Touchdowns (QB excluded) — RB Abu Sama

Joseph should score his fair share of touchdowns. He has a nose for the end-zone, especially with his legs (24 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons at Old Dominion). Couple that with an improved passing attack and Joseph should easily lead the Badgers in total touchdowns. But after him, I expect it to be the tailback Sama, who again looks poised for a bell-cow role. He's got the requisite physicality to be counted on inside the five yard line, but he can also break big plays and score from just about any part of the field.

Tackles — LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin LB Cooper Catalano. | Christian Borman.

Mason Posa led the Badgers in tackles last season, as his 58 narrowly surpassed Catalano's 56. He would also be an excellent answer here, but I've got the state of Wisconsin's all-time high school football tackling leader Catalano leading Wisconsin in this category. While Posa creates a lot of splash plays, Catalano simply gobbles up ball-carriers and is one of the more instinctual run defenders I've ever seen.

Sacks — OLB Nick Clayton

This might be a spicy take, but I can easily see a world where Clayton leads the Badgers in sacks. Sebastian Cheeks, the starting SAM outside backer, is the conventional choice but while I envision a strong season for Cheeks, I think Clayton is the better pass-rusher. This spring, OLBs coach Matt Mitchell said Clayton might have the best get-off on the team, and after watching practice, it's hard to argue with that. He's firmly entrenched into the two-deep and he'll get plenty of opportunities to crank up the heat on opposing quarterbacks.

Forced Fumbles + Fumble Recoveries — LB Mason Posa

Posa forced two fumbles last season across just five starts. He simply has an intrinsic nose for the football, the kind that gives him the ability to completely change games in a way that not many defensive players can.

Interceptions — CB Jai'mier Scott

Interceptions can be a fluky category, but it is true that some defensive backs are better at creating them than others. "He’s out there looking to make a play. That’s what makes him the player he is. I’m not gonna say he’s play-hunting, but he’s looking to make a play," Javan Robinson said of Jai'mier Scott this fall. Scott will earn plenty of playing time regardless of who's technically the starter at field cornerback, and as Robinson said, he's got a nose for the big play.