Ranking the 5 scariest quarterbacks the Badgers face in 2024
In college football, the quarterback can dictate how dangerous a team is on any given Saturday and, really, any given play. Wisconsin's 12-game schedule will feature plenty of dangerous opposing quarterbacks. Let's take a look at the five who we feel are the scariest...
1. Jalen Miilroe, Alabama
Milroe is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound potential star in the making. The junior is the unquestioned starter in Alabama and he's coming off a 2023 season that saw him pass for 2,834 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's a solid passer but what makes him even more dangerous is his ability to scramble as he also rushed for 533 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Only two quarterbacks in the FBS had a higher PFF grade than Gabriel did at Oklahoma last season: Nix and LSU's Jayden Daniels, who was the No. 2 pick in the draft. The lefty ranks in the top 10 in college football history in passing touchdowns (125) and passing yards (14,865). Gabriel is ultra experienced and now playing in a supersonic offense that should help Oregon compete for a national title in 2024.
3. Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar posted a top-20 passing grade from Pro Football Focus despite playing behind a shaky offensive line and without marquee receiving weapons. Despite that, his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate was second in the nation behind Oregon's Bo Nix, who was a first-round draft pick.
4. Miller Moss, USC
The 21-year-old sat behind Caleb Williams the last two seasons and now he has an opportunity keep head coach Lincoln Riley's offense humming in Southern California. His big opportunity came in the Holiday Bowl as he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Louisville.
5. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
The freshman phenom will get an opportunity to start right away and he's arrived in Lincoln, Neb. with big-time hype as a five-star recruit and the No. 2-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024. He's 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds and as the projected savior of Nebraska football, and he could have 10 games of experience by the time Nebraska meets Wisconsin on Nov. 23.