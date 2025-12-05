Is Luke Fickell's new recruiting strategy forward-thinking or a sign of desperation?

Luke Fickell is taking a novel approach to high school recruiting for the Wisconsin Badgers that is different from almost every other program in the country.

He and his staff are intentionally bringing in fewer true freshmen this year with a plan to put more of their financial investment into the transfer portal instead.

The idea is that the new roster limits that come with revenue sharing make it so that Fickell can't devote as many spots to first-year players that won't be able to contribute on the field in 2026 while they develop.

He still wants to develop some young players to keep the talent pipeline flowing, but the lower number of recruits is making Wisconsin drop in national recruiting rankings as other schools load up on high school prospects.

The success of his approach will depend on how well he can follow through with transfer portal investment, but this strategy walks a fine line between innovative and desperate.

Luke Fickell’s statements/actions this week indicate that all resources are being used to win games next season. What that means in terms of long-range ramifications for the program I’ll leave up to all the experts who insisted Fickell would upgrade #Wisconsin’s recruiting. https://t.co/uqfa4l3bqb — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 5, 2025

On one hand, Fickell might be getting ahead of the game by adapting to the new roster limits faster than everyone else.

Most other teams are still recruiting high school at the same volume they did when roster sizes were larger.

If they fill up their team with incoming freshmen, they will have fewer spots to add transfer portal players and less playing time to offer them.

Fickell saw this season that injuries can ravage a team, and he knows he needs to have better depth with more experience than developmental prospects.

And he knows he can just keep adding veteran players in the portal every winter to replace the ones that graduate each year, while still developing a smaller group of young players within the roster at the same time.

This also helps prevent the Badgers from developing a player for a few years and watching him transfer away before Wisconsin ever reaps the rewards from that investment.

On the other hand, Fickell also knows he will be under a lot of scrutiny in 2026 to win right away.

He and athletic director Chris McIntosh will remain on the hot seat, so they don't have time to invest in freshmen players and wait for them to develop.

That could lead them to care less about the long-term future (that they might not be a part of) and instead focus more on short term success.

The concern is that a lesser emphasis on high school recruiting will catch up to Wisconsin eventually and leave the cupboards bare, while also making it harder to sustain a locker room culture.

It's a massive gamble for Fickell for sure, but one that he's counting on to bring the team more success.

The next 12 months will give us a better sense of whether he's a trail-blazer in a new college football landscape or a desperate coaching trying to protect his own job security.

