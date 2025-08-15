SI

5 Fantasy Football Sleeper Quarterbacks to Target in Your Draft

Michael Fabiano

Panthers QB Bryce Young is one of a short list of potential sleeper candidates in 2025 fantasy football leagues.
Panthers QB Bryce Young is one of a short list of potential sleeper candidates in 2025 fantasy football leagues. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Sleepers can be the difference between building a good fantasy football team and one that will compete for a league championship. Unfortunately, sleeper quarterbacks are going to be elusive this season, folks … at least based on my definition of what defines a sleeper.

Some analysts out there might call guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, or Cam Ward a sleeper, and I can see their point to a degree. But I have that quartet listed as breakout candidates, because I can see them reaching greater heights in the stat sheets.

With those four quarterbacks off my sleeper board, it makes the options very thin. So, I dug deep and chose five players (three of whom won’t even be drafted) who have sleeper value.  None of these quarterbacks are being picked in the top 160 based on FantasyPros data.

All Sleepers: RBs | WRs | TEs

2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper QB Picks

Anthony Richardson, Colts (ADP – 180): Richardson is not a traditional sleeper, as he was considered a breakout candidate last season before falling off a cliff due to poor play and injuries. Still, his skills as a runner make him a worthwhile late-round dart throw … as long as he can hold off Daniel Jones in training camp.

Bryce Young, Panthers (ADP – 164): Could Young finally meet his expectations in real and fantasy football? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he showed signs of improved play in his final four games of last season. During that span, Young had eight touchdown passes with just two interceptions and averaged 23.1 fantasy points. He’ll be worth a late pick as a fantasy reserve is most 2025 drafts.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (ADP – 219): Dart should get starts during his rookie season on a Giants team that’s not expected to compete for a playoff berth. The problem is we don’t know when that will happen, as Russell Wilson is currently entrenched as the starter. Still, Dart is a player to watch in the coming weeks.

Jalen Milroe, Seahawks (ADP – 255): The Seahawks gave Sam Darnold a lot of money to be their starting quarterback, but what success has he had outside one year with the Minnesota Vikings? The answer would be none. Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback, would be a serious fantasy sleeper if Darnold struggles or gets hurt.  He’s been compared by some to Jalen Hurts.

Dillon Gabriel, Browns (ADP – N/A): The Browns are likely to open the season with either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett under center, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Gabriel make starts as a rookie. Cleveland is projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and Gabriel can be a sneaky dual-threat field general.

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY