5 Fantasy Football Sleeper Quarterbacks to Target in Your Draft
Sleepers can be the difference between building a good fantasy football team and one that will compete for a league championship. Unfortunately, sleeper quarterbacks are going to be elusive this season, folks … at least based on my definition of what defines a sleeper.
Some analysts out there might call guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, or Cam Ward a sleeper, and I can see their point to a degree. But I have that quartet listed as breakout candidates, because I can see them reaching greater heights in the stat sheets.
With those four quarterbacks off my sleeper board, it makes the options very thin. So, I dug deep and chose five players (three of whom won’t even be drafted) who have sleeper value. None of these quarterbacks are being picked in the top 160 based on FantasyPros data.
2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper QB Picks
Anthony Richardson, Colts (ADP – 180): Richardson is not a traditional sleeper, as he was considered a breakout candidate last season before falling off a cliff due to poor play and injuries. Still, his skills as a runner make him a worthwhile late-round dart throw … as long as he can hold off Daniel Jones in training camp.
Bryce Young, Panthers (ADP – 164): Could Young finally meet his expectations in real and fantasy football? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he showed signs of improved play in his final four games of last season. During that span, Young had eight touchdown passes with just two interceptions and averaged 23.1 fantasy points. He’ll be worth a late pick as a fantasy reserve is most 2025 drafts.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (ADP – 219): Dart should get starts during his rookie season on a Giants team that’s not expected to compete for a playoff berth. The problem is we don’t know when that will happen, as Russell Wilson is currently entrenched as the starter. Still, Dart is a player to watch in the coming weeks.
Jalen Milroe, Seahawks (ADP – 255): The Seahawks gave Sam Darnold a lot of money to be their starting quarterback, but what success has he had outside one year with the Minnesota Vikings? The answer would be none. Milroe, a dual-threat quarterback, would be a serious fantasy sleeper if Darnold struggles or gets hurt. He’s been compared by some to Jalen Hurts.
Dillon Gabriel, Browns (ADP – N/A): The Browns are likely to open the season with either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett under center, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see Gabriel make starts as a rookie. Cleveland is projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, and Gabriel can be a sneaky dual-threat field general.