Tier 3: Conference Battles & Swing Games

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In this tier, you will find conference games that could determine whether the Badgers have a good season or are just an average to below-average team. While the Badgers should win these games, they are not the most important ones on the schedule in 2026.

7. Michigan State

The Badgers will face off with Pat Fitzgerald again, this time at Michigan State. The Spartans are a program that has fallen off sharply. In 2021, they went 11-2. Since then, they haven't had a winning season.

This is Homecoming week for the Badgers and an opportunity to build some momentum before the end stretch of the season. I put this game right around the middle of important games in 2026.

6. UCLA

The Badgers will travel to the Rose Bowl and take on the Bruins in a clash on the West Coast. Travel games are always difficult, but the Badgers have some luck on their side this year. They will have a bye week before they hit the road to Los Angeles to take on UCLA.

This will be the Badgers' first game with UCLA since they've been a member of the Big Ten and the first time they've faced off since the 2000 Sun Bowl game. A victory over the Bruins on the road, would be solid win for the 2026 team.