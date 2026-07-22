Tier 2: National Spotlight Games

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula (9) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This tier includes high-profile games on the Badgers' schedule that will continue to define the Fickell era of Wisconsin football. Winning bigger games like these are necessary for a successful season.

5. Penn State

Outside of the opening game against Notre Dame, this is the first big test comes in the first conference game of the season for the Badgers. Wisconsin will travel to Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions with Matt Campbell at the helm in his first season as the Penn State head coach.

A win against Penn State would go a long way in making 2026 a success. The only reason I don't have them ranked higher is because they are in a transitional year under Campbell and not necessarily at the level they have been in the past few seasons.

4. USC

This could be a matchup of coaches coaching for their jobs. Lincoln Riley has failed to meet the lofty expectations that comes with leading the USC football program. A win against the Trojans, who are loaded with talent, would be a signature win for the Badgers in the Luke Fickell Era and a positive sign of progress.

3. Notre Dame

A true litmus test for the Wisconsin football team in 2026. The Notre Dame game to open the season will in all likelihood be the toughest game on the schedule. But is it the most important? No. A loss to the Fighting Irish, who are expected to compete for a national championship, would not be a death knell on the season for the Badgers.

On the contrary, even with a loss, if the Badgers can hang with Notre Dame and give them a challenge, I think that would give plenty of Badgers fans confidence heading into the rest of the regular season. I'm not big on moral victories, but how the Badgers perform in this game could set the tone for the rest of the season, making it one of their biggest games on the schedule.