Ranking Wisconsin Football's Offensive Transfers By Impact for 2026

Wisconsin football signed a whopping 33 players out of the transfer portal this offseason, flipping nearly a third of its roster ahead of an absolutely crucial 2026 season in Madison.

From crucial starting roles to key depth pieces, the Badgers' incoming transfer class is primed to make a massive impact this fall.

Below, Badgers on SI ranks each incoming transfer on the offensive side of the ball based on their expected impact in 2026:

1. QB Colton Joseph

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

Don't think too hard about this one. The dynamic dual-threat gunslinger is already locked into a starting role at the most important position on the field.

2. C Austin Kawecki

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos told reporters adding Kawecki was "the most important thing we did" this offseason, and given how poor the center position was in Madison last fall, that's not hyperbole. He's a true plug-and-play starter who should play every snap on offense.

3. RB Abu Sama

Sama should be the Badgers' RB1, and his uniquely physical yet elusive play-style coupled with an intense drive to be great makes him a dangerous weapon in this offense.

4. LT P.J. Wilkins

When Wilkins signed with Wisconsin out of the transfer portal, he wouldn't have been ranked nearly this high on this list. But after he nabbed the starting left tackle gig in spring ball, Wilkins is immediately one of the most important players on the team.

5. TE Jacob Harris

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | Christian Borman.

It's unclear how statistically involved Harris will be; that largely has to do with how proficient Wisconsin's passing attack is. Still, the intriguing athlete should be the clear TE1 and have his fingerprints all over several facets of this offense including blocking and receiving.

6. WR Jaylon Domingeaux

This wide receiver room is exceedingly difficult to project, but Domingeaux came on late in spring ball and with his FCS production (106 catches, 1,512 yards, 14 touchdowns), you figure he has to get involved in some capacity. The staff loves Chris Brooks Jr., Tyrell Henry and Eugene Hilton Jr., but Domingeaux should still get every opportunity to become a full-fledged starter this fall.

7. RB Bryan Jackson

Jackson is a sturdy, powerful back who was extremely highly-touted coming out of high school. I expect him to be the Badgers' power back and RB3 overall, which should still yield plenty of carries.

8. WR Shamar Rigby

Shamar Rigby, Wisconsin's wide receivers run drills during spring camp. | Christian Borman.

Rigby has the most production at the FBS level out of any wideout in this room. We didn't hear much from him during spring ball, but I love the 6-foot-4 former Oklahoma State Cowboy's skillset.

9. TE Ryan Schwendeman

I can see the FCS transfer being behind Harris, Grant Stec and Emmett Bork this season, but with how much 12 personnel we expect to see out of Jeff Grimes' offense, Schwendeman should still see the field plenty.

10. RB Nate Palmer

Palmer looks like the RB4 in this offense at the moment. It may take an injury for the TCU transfer to carve out a role this fall.

11. OL Lucas Simmons-Johansson

Simmons-Johansson is dripping with potential and has drawn praise during summer workouts. He should be the team's third offensive tackle, which may confine him to the bench for much of the 2026 campaign, especially if Kevin Heywood and PJ Wilkins are as advertised.

12. WR Malachi Coleman

Wisconsin wide receivers Malachi Coleman (16) and Keeyshawn Tabuteau (14). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5 Coleman is another former high-profile recruit that still oozes potential, but it's difficult to see where exactly he'll carve out a role in a crowded (and underwhelming) wide receiver room.

13. OL Blake Cherry

Cherry looks slated for a backup role this fall, but he also looks like one of the seven or eight total offensive lineman Wisconsin's staff would trust in a game situation. He'll likely start the year as a backup offensive guard, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if he saw meaningful snaps at one point.

14. WR Zion Kearney

The former Oklahoma speedster is another former big-time recruit out of high school whose path to playing time looks murky at best. Again, this wide receiver room is among the messiest on the team.

15. QB Deuce Adams

If Adams wins the backup quarterback job, there's an argument to put him higher up on this list, especially with the Badgers' recent morbid injury history at signal-caller. But he might be QB3 behind Joseph and surging true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

16. OL Stylz Blackmon

I envision a spot on the two-deep for the D-II transfer, but if Wisconsin has to rely on him for meaningful snaps, it might in big trouble.

17. WR Eli Adams

The brother of Deuce is technically a walk-on and is just about as buried on the depth chart as it gets. He won't see the field this fall.