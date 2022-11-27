Report: Wisconsin heavily pursuing Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell

After weeks of momentum building for Jim Leonhard to potentially take over as head coach at Wisconsin, there is a new twist in the coaching search per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Following a disastrous loss to Minnesota, Thamel reports that Wisconsin brass has narrowed in on Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to be the next head coach in Madison.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Fickell rose up in the coaching ranks as an assistant coach at Ohio State from 2002 to 2016 and has led the Cincinnati Bearcats since 2017.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell preparing to run out of the tunnel with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

At Cincinnati, Fickell has become one of the most highly-sought after coaches in college football, helping lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021 and back-to-back AAC Conference Titles. Since 2018, Fickell has a 53-10 record as head coach.

According to Thamel, no deal has been signed but the hope is to finalize everything in the next 48 hours.

The news of Fickell emerging as the top candidate comes just days after there was growing noise that Jim Leonhard would take over, and Leonhard told reporters in postgame availability that he and athletic director Chris McIntosh "were able to sit down earlier this week and had a great conversation. I think that's between us, what was said, hopefully, there are decisions that are made soon for the best interest of this university."

Fickell has turned down several coaching positions over the past few seasons, but from all accounts, this would be a home-run hire, but one that seemingly is coming from out of nowhere. Fickell is widely regarded as a tremendous talent evaluator and an excellent recruiter.

A former defensive coordinator, Fickell is 49 years old, and currently makes $3.4 million per year at Cincinnati.

