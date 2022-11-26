Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Recruiting visitor list

Saturday marks the final game day at Camp Randall Stadium for the 2022 season.

As a result, the Wisconsin Badgers are bringing several top prospects to campus to make a big impression on the final home game of the year against Minnesota.

This is another significant recruiting weekend for Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin staff, who are looking to add to their 2023 recruiting class and continue to make inroads with 2024 and 2025 prospects.

Here is a running thread of players on campus for the rivalry game.

2023 DB Kahlil Ali

Looking to add to their 2023 recruiting class, the Badgers will have a 2023 defensive back, Kahlil Ali, on campus for an official weekend visit. The former Boston College commit is a consensus three-star prospect and holds scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia, and West Virginia.

With the athleticism to play either cornerback or safety, Ali is a versatile and talented defensive back prospect that Wisconsin hopes to land in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-1 athlete is from New Jersey, a state where cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has strong connections.

2023 WR Trech Kekahuna

In an exciting twist for Wisconsin fans, the Badgers will have one of their recent decommits on campus.

Trech Kekahuna announced on Instagram that he will make a return trip to Madison after stepping away from his commitment earlier this month after adding a slew of new scholarship offers.

The Hawaii native put together a huge senior season with 1240 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, and the Badgers are hoping to regain his commitment with all signs pointing towards Jim Leonhard staying on as the full-time head coach.

After losing wide receiver commit Collin Dixon this month as well, Wisconsin needs pass-catchers in their 2023 class, and Kekahuna is a top-of-the-board recruit for the Badgers.

Kekahuna also holds scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, and Washington State.

2023 DB Johnny Schmitt

Another name to keep an eye on is 2023 safety Johnny Schmitt. The Chicago product will return to Madison on Saturday after recently picking up a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin on November 8. Schmitt is also considering walk-on opportunities from Illinois and Kansas.

2023 DE/OLB Evan Herrmann

From Hamilton High School in Wisconsin, Evan Herrmann has been a routine visitor for the Badgers this season. A great athlete with multiple FBS offers, Wisconsin has been monitoring the 6-foot-6 defensive end for a while now. Herrmann is an intriguing player that the Badgers could extend a scholarship or walk-on opportunity to in the coming weeks.

2023 kicker Kyle Konrardy

Senior Kyle Konrardy will come back this weekend after most recently visiting Madison for the Purdue game. With the Badgers still potentially in the market for a kicker or punter, Konrardy is a player to watch. He could be a preferred walk-on candidate.

2023 DB Brock Salm

Another potential walk-on to know is 2023 defensive back Brock Salm of Appleton North High School (Wis.). Salm is also a baseball player and he will take a visit to Madison on Saturday. At 6-foot-2 and around 200 pounds, he fits the mold of what Wisconsin usually prioritizes in walk-on safeties from inside the state.

2024 TE Rob Booker II

2024 tight end Rob Booker confirmed with All Badgers that he will make the short trip to campus. From Waunakee High School (Wis.), Booker is one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class and has taken several visits this season. Booker was offered by Wisconsin a month ago, and also holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh. Booker confirmed

2024 ATH Colton Brunell

Just days after leading Columbus High School to a state title with a monster 186-yard and two-touchdown performance at Camp Randall Stadium, Colton Brunell will make the short drive to Madison for a visit. Just a junior, Brunell is one of the top players in the state and he could be someone who earns an offer from the staff down the road. He plays running back for his high school team but could project to multiple positions at the next level.

2024 QB Frankie Weaver

Still looking for a quarterback in the 2024 cycle, Frankie Weaver will visit this weekend for the Minnesota game. A three-star quarterback out of Maryland, Weaver was offered by West Virginia back in May.

2024 TE Carson Bruhn

2024 tight end Carson Bruhn of Iowa could be an offer candidate this week. The 6-foot-6 athlete plays both defensive and tight end for his high school team and is a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. The No. 9 player in Iowa for the 2024 class, Bruhn has Power-5 offers from Kansas and Kansas State early on.

2024 DL Kellen Lindstrom

Missouri defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom will make the trip on Saturday after being on hand for the Badgers' win over Nebraska a week ago. An early three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, Lindstrom is the No. 69 defensive lineman for his grade and is 6-foot-6 per the recruiting service. He has not tweeted out any scholarship offers to date, but he is receiving plenty of Big Ten and SEC interest.

2025 safety Remington Moss

2025 defensive back Remington Moss is currently on campus and earned an offer while visiting Madison. Just a sophomore in high school, Moss is an uber-talented athlete that already holds offers from Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-3 athlete from Virginia plays at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School.

2025 QB Alex Manske

2025 quarterback Alex Manske from Iowa will take in the rivalry game Saturday. A back-to-back All-State selection, Manske is listed as 6-foot-3 and is a versatile athlete that threw for over 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.

2025 DL Bobby Kanka

The Badgers will have one of the top sophomores in the state of Michigan on campus this weekend, with defensive lineman Bobby Kanka coming for the game. From Howell High School, Kanka will likely earn an offer from Wisconsin this weekend and already boasts offers from Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Michigan, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

