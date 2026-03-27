Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel met with the media Thursday after the Badgers wrapped up spring practice number four, and offered plenty of takes on several key players.

It's early yet in Wisconsin's spring practice period, but a handful of Badgers are beginning to catch the attention of their coaches a little less than a third of the way through the spring.

Here's a breakdown of who Tressel highlighted in his first media availability of camp:

ILBs Thomas Heiberger and Jon Jon Kamara

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Thomas Heiberger. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It's no secret that inside linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are the nucleus of Wisconsin's defense. The rising sophomores that set the tone for their unit are locked into starting roles.

Still, the Badgers appear to have some good competition behind them in a pair of redshirt sophomores: Thomas Heiberger and Jon Jon Kamara.

Heiberger has patiently waited his turn his entire career in Madison, while Kamara transfered over from Kansas this offseason.

"I see Tommy, I see Jon Jon, certainly being in the position to push (Posa and Catalano). Because if you just have two and there’s no one pushing them, how are they gonna get better?" Tressel said.

"I think both those guys can rush the passer, they have length in coverage, and then can run. So I don’t feel like we’re losing a whole bunch in coverage, other than maybe some man things when we’re out there with three backers."

Safeties Carson Van Dinter and Marvin Burks Jr.

Former Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wisconsin needed to re-stock its safety room after losing two starters, Preston Zachman and Austin Brown, to graduation and the transfer portal, respectively.

The Badgers did just that, plucking Carson Van Dinter (Iowa State) and Marvin Burks Jr. (Missouri) from the portal. While Burks walks into Madison as a two-year starter in the SEC, Van Dinter played just 180 snaps last season. Still, both are making strong impressions early in spring ball.

“(Van Dinter) does like to hit, there’s no doubt about it. Marvin does like to hit, there’s no doubt about it. What both of those guys brought together is an added level of confidence," Tressel said.

"This type of aggression, this type of swagger, that’s the standard in this room. And you can feel it. And you love it when you can go into a meeting and you feel it.”

OLB Sebastian Cheeks

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sebastian Cheeks is something of the elder statesman in the outside linebacker room. He's proven to be a capable pass-rusher at times, but must add consistency to his game as he looks to develop into a full-time starter for Wisconsin in 2026. Tressel wasn't shy about placing big expectations on the fifth-year senior:

"How much growth is Sebastian gonna have going into his last year?" Tressel asked rhetorically. "(Darryl Peterson) had huge growth going into his last year. Can we have something similar out of Sebastian?"

This is one of the biggest questions facing the defense, quite honestly. The Badgers need an alpha pass-rusher to step up on the outside, and Cheeks appears to be in prime position. Can he deliver?

CB Room

Former Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tressel likes what he sees from the composition and competitive makeup of his cornerback room:

"They have me really fired up. The competition that you can see between them is all positive, the energy in the corner room is as good as I’ve seen in quite some time in a corner room," he said.

"They’re all loving ball, pushing each other, and they’re talented, they can run…but as much as anything, there’s a lot of juice in there where they’re pushing each other.”

The Badgers' cornerback room appears far from settled outside of grizzled Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson holding down the top spot.

One-Liners

CB Jai'mier Scott: "He believes it's his time now."

LB Aaron Witt: “He understands the game and he’s a great leader...He'll help where needed...All I know is this, he has an impact."

OLB Nick Clayton: "Watching Nick take over is really fun."

DL Charles Perkins: "Perc has shown great strides. That's really exciting to see."

DL Junior Poyser: "He's like the old man of the group. He's gonna give you everything the exact same every single time."

DL Jake Anderson: “Jake Anderson is gonna be a dude that’s absolutely Mr. Reliable in there.”

LB/Nickel Raphael Dunn: "That size and length and speed combination is an absolute gift."