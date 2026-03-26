Four Players Who Stood out at Wisconsin Football Spring Practice No. 4

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team hit the Camp Randall turf on Thursday morning for their fourth practice of spring camp.

WIth the intensity and physicality slowly ramping up, there were some legitimate hits and contact throughout the session, allowing some of the players on the defensive side to make more plays.

As a result, there were more heavily contested catches. and run-game collisions.

Here are some players who had a good practice Thursday.

Last Practice: Four Standouts from Wisconsin Badgers Third Spring Football Practice

CB Jai'mier Scott

It’s easy to forget about the young corners Wisconsin had on the roster before 2026. After all, new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples brought in four transfer corners from high-major programs this offseason, including three with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

But Scott, just a redshirt freshman, made his presence felt Thursday, playing blanket coverage and breaking up passes. With Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State) participating in a limited fashion, it was Scott who saw a significant chunk of reps with the assumed starters. With the cornerback pecking order undetermined outside of Javan Robinson (Arizona State) being the clear No. 1, Scott is a player to keep an eye on throughout the preseason.

EDGE Tyreese Fearbry

Fearbry had an up-and-down first season with Wisconsin. The former Kentucky Wildcat played a rotational role, and his speed flashed on the field. However, he had some costly mistakes — most notably a pre-game unsportsmanlike conduct against Iowa — that may have hampered his overall opportunities.

Now in Year 2, Fearbry has a chance to step up. On Thursday, his athleticism was on full display, as he logged a pair of would-be sacks and had some impressive 1-on-1 reps as well.

TE Jacob Harris

Harris, transferring over from Bowling Green, has been a consistent contributor this spring. But on Thursday, he showed the skills that made him such an intriguing get this offseason. The junior tight end was targeted frequently with defenders on or near him. With strong hands, Harris snagged the ball out in front and tucked it without issue.

His 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame certainly comes with a speed tradeoff, but Harris has the look and feel of a legitimate contested catch threat, especially in the redzone.

WR Malachi Coleman

Coleman showcased his impressive physical ability Thursday. The 6-foot-5 Minnesota transfer is the tallest wideout on the roster and could be a downfield or redzone threat.

On Thursday, Coleman had two catches that stood out. The first came on a tight window pass from Deuce Adams over the middle of the field, where Coleman came down with it and remained with possession while being taken to the ground. Later, Coleman hauled in a deep ball from Adams, where the transfer wideout had to use every inch of his length to pluck the ball out of the sky mid-leap

Coleman has plenty of competition in the wide receiver room, but his physical traits make him unique, which gives him an edge.