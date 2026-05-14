Ranking Each Position on Wisconsin's Defense by Confidence Post-Spring

Spring practice is in the books for the Badgers, and the long grind of summer workouts awaits before they'll take the field again in August for fall camp.

Through 15 practices, we've learned a lot about Wisconsin's roster and answered a handful of questions about the myriad of revamped position groups, with plenty more still to be sorted out when practices resume in just under three months.

While we don't know everything we'd like to about the 2026 Badgers, we have a pretty good sense of what position groups we're confident in — and what positions still look dicey.

Without further ado, here's a ranking of Wisconsin's defensive positions from most confident (1) to least confident (5):

1) Linebackers

Cooper Catalano (left), Mason Posa (center) and Tuf Borland (right). | Christian Borman.

This is a pretty simple choice. This position has the two best players on Wisconsin's defense, and potentially the entire team, in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano.

Those two will hold down the middle of the defense, and they'll orchestrate that unit. Posa makes the calls, and both do plenty in terms of communicating and getting the defensive front set. Last season, despite playing the 10th and 11th-most snaps on defense, respectively, the pair racked up a combined 114 tackles, six sacks, four pass-breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Behind them, Kansas transfer Jon Jon Kamara has gotten plenty of praise this offseason for his athleticism and ability to play in space. Tommy "Turbo" Heiberger is also a promising young player at the position, and both backups should see a solid chunk of playing time this season when the Badgers deploy three-ILB looks.

2) Defensive Linemen

EJ Whitlow and his defensive line. | Christian Borman.

Yes, Wisconsin has to replace its top four defensive linemen from last season. But it also proved to have a successful formula for strong defensive line play last fall: a deep rotation of large, experienced players. The Badgers appear to have that once again in 2026.

There's still a clear top-two players at the position between West Virginia transfer Hammond Russel IV (6th-year senior, 314 pounds) and Charles Perkins (Redshirt senior, 330 pounds). But Buffalo transfer Junior Poyser (Redshirt Junior, 328 pounds) looks capable as well, while 316-pound junior Dillan Johnson appears primed for his biggest season yet. FCS Illinois State transfer Jake Anderson and fast-rising walk-on Nolan Vils could make an impact as well.

The Badgers have at least four large upperclassmen in the defensive trenches, and each has upside as they have yet to reach their collegiate potential. There's more projection here than other positions, but Wisconsin appears to have the elements to run back its strong defensive line from last fall.

3) Safeties

Wisconsin safety Cairo Skanes. | Christian Borman.

I'm not sure the Badgers have a high-impact safety this fall, but they should have just enough talent at the position to where it's not a major concern.

Missouri transfer Marvin Burks Jr., a former two-year starter in the SEC, is the headliner. He can play in the box or in the back end, and he'll hold down a starting spot all year. Burks has at least one of the starting safety spots in excellent hands.

Matt Jung, the former D-III standout, was thurst into action last fall after Preston Zachman suffered a season-ending injury. He grew as the year went on, and it's not unreasonable to expect him to be a reliable if not overly impactful starting-caliber safety. The Badgers could do worse here than a returning starter.

The most intriguing player in the room is Iowa State transfer Carson Van Dinter, who put elite speed and some pretty good instincts on his 2025 tape. He has some growing to do, especially in coverage, but as the No. 3 safety, he's got a great mix of limited-yet-legit experience and upside.

4) Cornerbacks

Wisconsin cornerback Eric Fletcher. | Christian Borman.

I'm actually very high on Wisconsin's cornerback room, especially under new position coach Robert Steeples. But we haven't seen any of these players in a Badgers jersey yet; the entire room is projection.

Wisconsin hit the portal hard for cornerbacks, and it emerged with a tremendous haul. Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson, with over 1,500 career snaps, is locked in as a starter. Ohio State transfer Bryce West, a former blue-chip recruit and tremendous athlete, looks locked into the starting nickel spot. And at the second outside corner spot, redshirt freshman Jai'mier Scott was showered with praise this spring and could push for a starting role over speedy Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher.

There also appears to be some depth here, as whoever loses out on the starting gig between Scott and Fletcher will be a good backup, and Florida State transfer Cai Bates is also dripping with potential at 6-foot-3. But again, we need to see it all transpire on the field before we can be fully confident in this room.

5) Outside Linebackers

Wisconsin OLB Sebastian Cheeks. | Christian Borman.

There's way too much projection in this room for me to feel confident in the slightest. That's not to say that Matt Mitchell's group won't come to play this fall — last year, there was no proven production either and the unit had its best season in years. But Wisconsin is entirely reliant on players making big strides in 2026.

The main player Wisconsin needs to take a jump is Sebastian Cheeks, the No. 3 outside linebacker from last season. He's got a good get-off and made strides last season; he'll have to keep growing his game in order to develop into the top pass-rusher the Badgers envision him to be

The No. 2 player in the room might be Tyreese Fearbry, who's most memorable moment last season was when he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct against Iowa before the game even began. He has all of the physical tools, but is another player Wisconsin is crossing its fingers can put it all together.

Wisconsin is also high on redshirt freshman Nick Clayton, and he's certainly a promising player, but again, it's all projection with him. There's plenty of promise, but the lack of proven production is definitely cause for concern.