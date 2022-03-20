Wisconsin football spring questions: defensive line

Spring practice begins next week for the Wisconsin Badgers.

With several key changes to the roster and a revamped coaching staff, this spring will provide us the first look at what next year's football team might look like when they open up against Illinois State on September 3.

Today our position-by-position look at the major questions heading into the spring for Wisconsin football rolls on with a look at the defensive line.

Who starts alongside Isaiah Mullens and Keeanu Benton?

The Wisconsin defensive line is in a unique position of returning two of their three starting lineman from a year ago. While Matt Henningsen will be hard to replace, the Badgers have several young players ready to emerge.

Speaking with Matt Henningsen at Wisconsin's local Pro Day back on March 9, he mentioned two names to watch this spring: Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr.

After earning more playing time in 2021, John has reportedly retooled his body this off-season and is in great shape to push for a starting spot. The rising junior was a big recruiting win for the Badgers back in the 2019 class, and flashed last year in a rotational role. Johnson recorded seven tackles while playing in 12 games a year ago, including a big sack against Notre Dame that resulted in a forced fumble. At 6-foot-2 and around 290 pounds, he brings a ton of energy and quickness to the defensive line.

Defensive end Rodas Johnson is one of the frontrunners to earn a starting spot this spring. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The other major contender to replace Henningsen is James Thompson Jr.

Thompson surprised folks by earning playing time as a true freshman in 2020 but was sidelined for nearly all of the season with an achilles injury. Back and healthy last year, Thompson worked his way into the two-deep at defensive end. Though he did not see as much playing time as Rodas Johnson, he did play in 10 games and added six tackles.

What gives Thompson a chance to win the job is his gigantic frame and athleticism for the position. Standing 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds on the UW roster, he has supposedly been recording incredible lifting numbers this off-season to the point that it has turned heads.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej likes to mix and match his players based on the front and situation, so I would expect both Johnson and Thompson to see the field plenty this spring. Which player emerges as the starter will be interesting to watch.

Starting nose tackle Keeanu Benton gives the Badgers a huge presence in the middle of their defense. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who backs up Benton at nose tackle?

Nose tackle is one of the most impactful positions in Wisconsin's base 3-4 scheme. With Bryson Williams moving on to off to life after football, the Badgers will need to find a new player to spell Keeanu Benton.

True freshman Curtis Neal is on campus as an early enrollee, but he is coming off of a knee injury that required him to miss his senior year of high school football. While he is likely a future starter down the line, his injury status is unknown this spring. If healthy, Neal is a talented playmaker that could be the answer.

If Neal can't go this spring as expected, Gio Paez might be a possibility. Hailing from the same high school as Neal, Paez will be a junior in 2022, and he has practiced at both defensive end and nose tackle in the past. Paez saw the field in 10 games this past year with limited impact, but he is a player to watch this spring. If he puts together a strong spring at nose tackle, he could provide the Badgers some position versatility and also set himself up for a starting spot in 2023.

Mike Jarvis is another name to keep an eye on after a redshirt year in the program, though he probably best projects to play defensive end.

