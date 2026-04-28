This Quarterback Is Steadily Climbing Up Wisconsin Football's Depth Chart

Going from high school football to college football is always an extreme jump in skill level, especially in the Big Ten. Most freshman, no matter how highly-touted they were, need time to develop before they're ready to contribute.

“You’ve got to come in ready. You’ve got to come in with the mindset that you’re going to be in the mix. Most guys, 95% of guys at all positions, can’t do that. They’re either not mentally capable, they’re not confident enough, they’re not physically ready," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said.

Still, there's one true freshman in Madison this spring who that distinctly doesn't apply to.

"(Ryan Hopkins) has got those things, those intangible qualities, that make him capable of coming in and contributing. He’s got a cool vibe and energy about him, and I think the players really respond to that," Grimes said of his early-enrolee freshman gunslinger.

Hopkins is way ahead of schedule

Grimes tends to be one of the most level-headed coaches (who still provides emotion and emphasis) you'll talk to. He can hardly contain himself when he talks about Hopkins, and that's readily apparent.

Hopkins has turned heads all spring. He's known as a mobile quarterback, having been clocked at an elite 10.97 100-meter time while he was in high school. But by all accounts, the gunslinger's arm has been impressive as well, and he appears to be way ahead of schedule as a passer.

"I kinda expected that, given the kind of kid he is, the kind of family he comes from, what he was like in high school," Grimes added.

Wisconsin Football's quarterback room this spring. | Christian Borman.

The play-caller wouldn't bite when asked about a more specific quarterback pecking order. And to be fair, there's still several months and 17 more practices before the season starts. But it's very feasible that Hopkins has positioned himself well to at least compete for the backup quarterback gig in fall camp, something that didn't seem possible prior to spring ball given the retention of Carter Smith and the signing of Louisville transfer Deuce Adams.

Colton Joseph is the unquestioned QB1; no one is debating that.

“I think his leadership has grown every week. I think he’s getting more comfortable in the pocket," Grimes said of his penciled-in starter.

Still, Hopkins has been a major revelation this spring.

Whether you like it or not, Wisconsin's backup quarterback is going to be a hot topic until one of head coach Luke Fickell's starters proves he can stay healthy for the duration of the season. And while it's going to be tough for Hopkins to beat out the more experienced Adams, Smith and even a healthy Danny O'Neil when he returns to action, the kid from California has caused quite a stir this spring.

It's always a great sign when a quarterback flashes not only this level of skill but this level of maturity that Grimes alluded to this early in their career. The Badgers might've found one in Hopkins.