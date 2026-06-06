'Insanely Entertaining' Badgers Player Named Top 10 Most Interesting Transfer By National Outlet

Wisconsin football's futility the past three seasons has pushed them far outside the national conversation in college football.

Even with a significantly easier schedule and a robust incoming transfer portal class, the Badgers are going to have to earn their national discourse this fall.

Still, for how low Wisconsin has flown under the radar in the wake of their worst season on the gridiron since 1990, one player appears to have the attention of several national outlets: Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph.

Joseph was recently the lone Badger named to ESPN's Top 100 Newcomers list, and now, he's made Ari Wasserman of On3.com's list of the top 10 "fascinating transfer portal moves that could shape teams in 2026."

"This isn’t to say that Joseph is going to turn the program completely around, but he is an insanely entertaining quarterback who can run and pass. Is he the spark the Badgers need?" On3.com's Ari Wasserman on Colton Joseph

Colton Joseph's varying levels of offseason hype

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

Joseph has been a pretty polarizing player this offseason. Many seem fascinated by his skillset and intrigued by what he can do for a Wisconsin offense that's been absolutely lethargic for the past three seasons.

Still, many appear weary of his just how much he'll be able to elevate the Badgers and how his game will translate from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten. There are those that consider him an elite quarterback in the stacked conference...

Man I’m pretty high on Colton Joseph but 4th-best QB in the B1G is objectively hilarious. https://t.co/qIXsih39s8 — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) May 22, 2026

And then there's those, like ESPN's David Hale, that has Joseph in his 15th tier of college quarterbacks for the 2026 season under the category of "everyone gets lucky sometimes."

Under Luke Fickell, Wisconsin has added plenty of players from lower levels of the sport to varying degrees of success. Interestingly enough, some of Fickell's greatest hits in the portal have been from the FCS or lower divisions of college football (Elijah Hills, Nyzier Fourqurean, ect).

But though the Sun Belt is certainly a step down from the Big Ten, the Badgers' staff is extremely confident that Joseph's game will translate to arguably the best conference in the sport.

“Winning translates…It doesn’t matter what level it is, winning is winning," Fickell said this spring when asked how his staff evaluates players like Joseph from smaller conferences. "All those things that you thought you saw, we saw, those last couple years watching him play, it’s held true.”

Still, it's of course completely fair to question how a quarterback from the Sun Belt will fare at Wisconsin — especially with how the last few years have gone in Madison. But it's hard to argue with Wasserman's assertion that whatever happens, Joseph is one of the more intriguing players in the country for 2026