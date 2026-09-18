3 Bold Predictions for Wisconsin's Clash with Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin football fans are increasingly antsy two games into the 2026 campaign, after which the Badgers sit at 1-1.

Is this exactly where we expected them to be given the brutal opener against Notre Dame and the much lighter Week 2 clash against Western Illinois? Yes. But has Wisconsin played how its fans want to see the Badgers play? Depends on who you ask.

Ultimately, out of conference buy games are for style points, and that's not necessarily of interest for Wisconsin football this year. The Badgers desperately need to turn this program around, and whether or not it covered the spread or unleashed wire-to-wire domination over an FCS team in Week 2 isn't going to matter when all is said and done in 2026. How Wisconsin looks agains conference teams, and how many games it wins, is what fans are going to remember.

With kickoff around the corner, here's three bold predictions for the Badgers' tilt with the Eagles:

Wisconsin's pass-rush explodes

Wisconsin linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have actually done a solid job rushing the passer through two weeks despite only notching one sack. Against Notre Dame, they started hot with a Sebastian Cheeks strip-sack but couldn't get home against what was clearly a much better team. Against Western Illinois, they pressured the Leathernecks on over 60% of their drop-backs, but couldn't get home as their quarterback made it a point to bail from the pocket at the faintest hint of pressure.

Eastern Michigan presents an entirely different — and potentially much lighter — challenge. The Eagles have allowed quarterback Noah Kim to be sacked six times through three games. Their right tackle in particular, Samuel Adjin, has allowed eight pressures and two sacks already according to Pro Football Focus. All in all, Kim has been pressured almost once per every four drop-backs.

Kim himself is also far less elusive than Kennedy McGill was last week. He's not a sitting duck in the pocket, but don't expect him to be nearly as successful escaping from pressure.

QB1 bounces back in a big way

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacramento State's Carson Conklin put up 222 yards. San Jose State's Luke Weaver put up 316. Michigan State combined to throw for 214 yards.

All in all, Eastern Michigan's passing defense ranks No. 112 in the nation, allowing 250.7 yards per game. Outside of cornerback Caleb Dobbs, who has five pass-breakups and an interception already while allowing a team-best reception percentage of 58.8%, this secondary is far from intimidating.

A handful of jaded Badgers fans sounded ready to give up on Colton Joseph after he struggled with accuracy issues in Week 2 against Western Illinois. Let's pump the breaks a little. If Joseph is still missing his targets consistently against the Eagles, we can sound the alarm. But last Saturday screamed "rough outing" and not "Joseph forgot how to throw a football." Let's see what he can do against what looks like one of the more permeable secondaries in the country.

Wisconsin picks off Noah Kim

Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This normally wouldn't be that bold of a prediction, but the Badgers' defense still has yet to force a takeaway through two games. If it goes another game, especially against an inferior opponent like Eastern Michigan, without forcing a turnover, that'd be pretty concerning heading into Big Ten play.

However, if there's any quarterback against which Wisconsin has a great shot to create havoc and takeaways, it's Kim. He's currently tied for third-worst in the nation among all FBS quarterbacks with six "turnover-worthy plays," per PFF: throws that have a high chance of being intercepted or instances of lackadaisical ball security.

Kim can be a little careless, and he doesn't have the best arm strength. Badgers defensive backs should be licking their chops.