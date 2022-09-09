Wisconsin versus Washington State: Three matchups to watch

The Wisconsin Badgers and Washington State Cougars, each 1-0 after beating FCS opponents a week ago, will square off in Week 2 of the college football season on Saturday.

In preparation for the Pac-12 versus Big Ten contest, here is a look at three key matchups to watch this Saturday.

Washington State edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. is warming up before a game. He had one sack against Idaho. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin's tackles vs. Washington State's edge rushers

The Wisconsin Badgers made several key changes on offense during the off-season. One of the most significant shifts was along the offensive line, with Bob Bostad coming back to oversee the group and moving Jack Nelson to left tackle.

This weekend some of those adjustments will be put to the test, with Washington State's attacking front seven coming to town. The Cougars had six sacks in their opening season game against Idaho, and edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson led the way with a sack apiece. Both players are team captains in 2022 and are explosive as pass rushers. Stone had five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2021, while Jackson had four sacks and six QB hurries.

How Wisconsin holds up in pass protection will be something worth monitoring on Saturday after allowing three sacks on only 19 dropbacks in Week 1.

Left tackle Jack Nelson is one of the team's best offensive linemen on the roster, but at right tackle, freshman Riley Mahlman missed the latter part of the game versus Illinois State due to an injury. Mahlman is not on the updated injury report, but his status is still important to watch at game time.

Graham Mertz put together an efficient performance in the opener for Wisconsin, and he had good pass protection throughout the contest. Many of Mertz's struggles in 2021 came when he was forced to move around the pocket against teams that could generate a pass rush. Wisconsin's tackles will need to play well on Saturday to keep Mertz upright against Washington State.

Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. preparing to make a tackle while playing primarily nickel corner for the Badgers against Illinois State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin's secondary vs. Washington State's WRs

The Wisconsin Badgers will be without starting free safety Hunter Wohler on Saturday, and there are still questions concerning the health status of cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark heading into Week 2.

With Washington State's air raid scheme coming to town, the matchup between Wisconsin's secondary and the WSU wide receivers will be an important component of the game.

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward threw the ball 41 times last week against Idaho, and has several weapons on the outside that can hurt a defense. Donovan Ollie and De'Zhaun Stribling are both 6-foot-3 pass catchers, while Lincoln Victor and Renard Bell are smaller but quick receivers out on the outside. All four had at least three receptions last weekend and are capable targets.

I would expect Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to utilize nickel (five defensive backs) or dime (six defensive backs) most of the game against Washington State, meaning that roughly half of the players on the field for the Badgers will be from the secondary. How well Wisconsin's secondary holds up against the Cougar's passing attack will go a long way in determining the outcome on Saturday. The Badgers had two interceptions against Illinois State, and the defensive backfield should have plenty of opportunities in Week 2.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen points to the sky to honor former running back's coach Gary Brown after a touchdown run against Illinois State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Braelon Allen vs. Washington State's linebackers

It is no secret that Wisconsin wants to establish the run. The Badgers ran the ball 69% of their plays in 2021. With a strong offensive line up front, against the speed of Washington State's 4-2-5 defense, the Badgers should be able to generate some push in the trenches.

While the running game will not all fall on the shoulders of Braelon Allen, with both Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo part of the game plan, the sophomore tailback could put together a good day on the ground.

Allen ran for 148 yards a week ago, including a 96-yard touchdown run against Illinois State. With Washington State being a much more talented team and likely selling out to stop the run, it will be interesting to see if Allen can continue to shed blockers and eat up yards after contact against the Cougars.

Washington State only surrendered 61 yards on the ground against Idaho last week, and by the numbers, their defense is solid. However, the run game is an area of strength for Wisconsin, so it will be imperative that the Badgers control the line of scrimmage. The battle between Braelon Allen and WSU's linebackers will play a major role in defining the game.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.