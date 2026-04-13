Three Potential Replacements for Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh

Wisconsin's athletic department is set to undergo a massive change after athletic director of five years Chris McIntosh accepted a role with the Big Ten conference Sunday evening.

McIntosh's departure opens yet another significant administrative position for Wisconsin, which is also searching for its system president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The Badgers will undergo a thorough, national search for their new athletic director, and with Marcus Sedberry filling the position in the interim, there's no real rush to hone in on a hire for Wisconsin's 12th all-time AD.

Still, who are some early names that come to mind as potential replacements for McIntosh? We take a look at three below:

Sean Frazier, NIU Athletic Director/Vice President

It's not clear what Wisconsin is going to prioritize in this search, except potentially fundraising (a no-brainer). Still, Frazier checks off a lot of boxes the Badgers could be looking for.

First of all, he has Wisconsin ties. Frazier held leadership roles at Wisconsin from 2007-2013, and in 2011 he was promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics. He was also Chief of Staff for Barry Alvarez when the latter was the athletic director, and it's safe to assume Alvarez will have at least some say in this hire. Frazier also received his second master's degree (in educational leadership and policy analysis) from Wisconsin.

During his time in Madison, Frazier had a track record of helping to raise money, which again will likely be a big talking point with this hire given that the Badgers' athletic programs have fallen behind some of their peer Big Ten institutions in funding.

Frazier is a widely recognized and respected name in the industry who's been doing it for a long time. He has Wisconsin/Midwest ties, and has done more with less at NIU. Frazier would be along the lines of a traditional Wisconsin hire.

Josh Whitman, Illinois Athletic Director

Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Whitman doesn't have as many Wisconsin ties as Frazier -- in fact, he never crossed paths with UW-Madison. But he has an obvious understanding of Big Ten football and does have some familiarity with the Dairy State, as he was the athletic director at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The former Illinois football player may be hard to lure from his alma matter, especially considering how well the revenue sports are doing: football is coming off the best two-year stretch in the history of its program (19 wins), while men's basketball just reached the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

What the Illini's flagship programs are doing — especially in football, a historically rough watch — likely has plenty of institutions interested in Whitman's services. This would be a harder one for Wisconsin to swing, but it should absolutely make the call to Champaign.

Marcus Sedberry, Wisconsin football General Manager/Interim Athletic Director

Marcus Sedberry. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Call it a cop-out, but there's a non-zero chance Sedberry is the pick here. Wisconsin obviously believes he's capable of doing the job at least temporarily, given his interim AD title. And he has a lot of skills in the front office that are appealing for an athletic director in this modern era.

First of all, as the football general manager, Sedberry quite literally helped build the Badgers' current roster, which looks like potentially its strongest yet in the Fickell tenure. He understands the NIL space, and has worn numerous other hats with Wisconsin including alumni relations, communications, event management and budgeting.

Wisconsin's decision-makers are going to have to determine if they like Sedberry in his current, more specific football general manager role, or if they're willing to entrust the entire athletic department to him.