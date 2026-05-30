This Speedy Wisconsin Football Walk-On Could Be a Big-Time Sleeper

Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class — most of which has descended on campus — has already generated plenty of buzz this spring, thanks in large part to the exploits of early-enrollee freshman gunslinger Ryan Hopkins.

But in a college football world where high school recruiting loses both its importance and its luster with the prevalence of the transfer portal, walk-ons are even less valued than they once were.

The Badgers have a strong walk-on tradition throughout the history of their program (JJ Watt, Jim Leonhard, Jared Abbrederis, ect), although in recent seasons and especially since the start of the Luke Fickell era, there's been a distinct lack of impactful walk-ons.

Again, that's simply par for the course in today's college sports landscape that's absolutely flooded with cash. But a certain local walk-on for Wisconsin in its 2026 recruiting cycle looks to be an extremely intriguing athlete.

Reedsburg, Wisconsin native Will Mikonowicz just turned some heads with his blazing speed on the track.

Wisconsin Badgers 2026 safety recruit Will Mikonowicz of Reedsburg ran 10.59 in the 100 to qualify for the state meet, setting a new school record in the process. #wisfb — Travis Wilson (@TravisBOUND) May 29, 2026

That's an excellent time in the 100-meter — Mikonowicz clearly has some legit wheels. But what's impressive is that he pulls off that speed at a listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. Couple that with a 6-foot-4 wingspan, 305 pounds on the bench press and a 415-pound squat, and the safety is quite an intriguing athlete.

Mikonowicz' background

Mikonowicz initially committed to Division-II Minnesota-Duluth after fielding zero FBS offers throughout three years of high school. But his senior season at Reedsburg was absolutely electric.

The two-way standout produced 3,022 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns, while notching 80 tackles and five interceptions on defense. Those gaudy numbers helped him earn First-Team All Conference honors at both running back and defensive back.

Amidst his stellar senior campaign, Mikonowicz earned a game-day visit to Madison, attending Camp Randall Stadium for Wisconsin's upset win over Washington. After that trip, the Badgers extended him a preferred walk-on offer.

After a great visit at UW this past weekend I have been blessed to receive my first D1 offer to Wisconsin as a PWO!@CoachJCooper

@uwgrantand @CoachFick @TravisBOUND pic.twitter.com/VSPThpvYeF — Will Mikonowicz (@WillMikonowicz) November 14, 2025

On Dec. 18, Mikonowicz made it official and joined Wisconsin's 2026 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on. He joins an in-state walk-on class that also includes Waunakee tailback McCoy Smith and Bayport offensive lineman Aiden Dirksen, among others.

How could Mikonowicz contribute?

Grafton's Tyler Heinle (15) is knocked out of bounds by Reedsburg's Will Mikonowicz (2). | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his athletic profile, namely his speed/size combination, it wouldn't be a shock to see Mikonowicz push for some playing time on special teams. His speed is clearly something the Badgers coveted for a reason.

Mikonowicz is at the very bottom of position coach Jack Cooper's safety pecking order, and there's likely no chance he sees the field on defense anytime soon. But again, those wheels lend themselves to special teams depending on how ready the rest of his body is.

Mikonowicz is exactly what you're looking for in a walk-on, which again, is in danger of becoming a lost art in today's college sports landscape: an in-state kid with extremely high athletic upside that has the potential to develop down the line. With his blazing fast track time, Mikonowicz confirmed that all those boxes are checked.