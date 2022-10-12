Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 7 at Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall, 1-2 B1G) are coming off a much-needed road win against Northwestern last weekend and will stay on the road for another crucial conference clash.

This week the Badgers will face the Michigan State Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 B1G) who are searching for their first Big Ten win of the season.

With that in mind, here is a look at three questions for the Badgers ahead of the big matchup in East Lansing, Michigan.

Wisconsin defensive ends Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. hit the Northwestern quarterback after he releases the ball. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Can Wisconsin's defense dial up the pressure?

Wisconsin's defense put together a more crisp performance against Northwestern. The Badgers limited the Wildcats to only 79 rushing yards and a total of seven points.

While the Wisconsin front seven did bring pressure at times, including a strip-sack by Nick Herbig and another pressure by Herbig that led to a Kamo'i Latu interception, sack numbers are still down this season for the Badgers.

Wisconsin ranks No. 92 in the FBS and No. 12 in the Big Ten in sacks at under two a game, with Herbig accounting for five of the team's ten total sacks this season.

With defensive linemen Keeanu Benton and Isaiah Mullens, both of whom were banged up for the Northwestern game, hopefully back this week, can Wisconsin's front get to the quarterback more against Michigan State?

The Spartans have struggled to run the ball this year, forcing quarterback Payton Thorne to throw the ball more often. However, Michigan State has only allowed two teams to record two or more sacks this season. In a game where big plays and mistakes could prove to be the difference, making Thorne uncomfortable would go a long way in helping secure a win for Wisconsin, given that he has thrown seven interceptions this season.

Wisconsin's defense took some necessary strides last weekend against a bad Northwestern offense. It will be interesting to see if the pass rush can build off that performance and bring the heat this Saturday.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen breaking a tackle against Northwestern. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

How will the running back carries be divided this weekend?

With senior running back Chez Mellusi ruled out for the Michigan State game with a wrist injury, it will be interesting to see how Wisconsin handles snaps at running back this weekend.

Braelon Allen is still the definitive No. 1 option, but do the Badgers utilize him at an even higher clip this week? Or does Isaac Guerendo slide in and assume the role vacated by Mellusi?

Guerendo is a game removed from his own injury scare against Illinois, but was a full participant against Northwestern and is a very capable No. 2 option. It will be fascinating to watch if he can deliver the same level of production as Mellusi gave Wisconsin between the tackles because if not, it may mean more opportunities for Allen, who had 23 carries in two of the past three games.

There is always a chance that junior tailback Julius Davis also earns some additional snaps this Saturday as well. Regardless, the loss of Mellusi is notable for the offense, and it will be important for the running back room to pick up the additional carries and produce.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard slapping hands with outside linebacker Kaden Johnson. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Can Wisconsin avoid a letdown?

Following the firing of Paul Chryst, last week was incredibly emotional for the coaches and players. The team harnessed all their energy toward Northwestern and left Evanston with a 35-point win.

After any emotional release like that, there is always a chance that the team falls flat the following week. With another Big Ten battle up next, Wisconsin cannot afford a letdown this weekend.

Jim Leonhard mentioned in his weekly press conference some changes to hopefully help the team, but in the end, it will come down to execution and energy on Saturday.

On the road, playing on national television, this is a critical opportunity for the Badgers to stay relevant in the Big Ten West division race. Michigan State also needs a win for their bowl aspirations, making it paramount that Wisconsin comes out early and plays with the same level of passion and energy displayed last Saturday.

If not, the results could be very different because the Spartans possess talent but have underperformed to this point.

