Wisconsin's depth chart and injury report for Michigan State
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall) got back on track last weekend with a crucial 42-7 road win over Northwestern. The Badgers easily took care of business against the Wildcats but did suffer a couple of notable injuries in the contest.
Heading back out on the road this upcoming weekend against Michigan State, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report ahead of the Big Ten battle.
Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against Michigan State:
- Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
- Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury
- Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury
- Tight end Hayden Rucci (RS JR) - right leg injury
- Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury
Out for the season:
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
This week, the injury report signaled some positive news but also had a worrisome addition.
Running back Chez Mellusi will not be available for the Michigan State game due to a wrist injury he sustained versus Northwestern. Mellusi will have a chance to come back later this season, but he will likely be out for a couple of weeks.
Additionally, tight end Cam Large is now out for the season after missing the team's first six games.
On a more positive note, defensive end Isaiah Mullens is not on the injury report, potentially meaning he could be back for Michigan State. Mullens did not play against Northwestern, and James Thompson Jr. took his place in the starting lineup.
Nose tackle Keeanu Benton is also not listed this week after missing a good chunk of the Northwestern game with an injury. He is expected to be available on Saturday.
One final note, Jim Leonhard mentioned that Hunter Wohler is getting closer to playing again. Wohler has not played since the home opener against Illinois State.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Myles Burkett (FR)
With Deacon Hill entering the transfer portal on Sunday evening, Myles Burkett is officially the team's No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart all alone. Burkett had overtaken Hill as the backup in fall camp, but the two were listed as co-backups on the weekly depth chart shared by UW.
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Chez Mellusi's injury means that Isaac Guerendo will be the team's primary backup to Braelon Allen for the Michigan State game. Expect Julius Davis to be the team's No. 3 option if needed.
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)
Tight end
- Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
- Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
- Joe Brunner (FR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Right guard
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Logan Brown (RS JR)
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Preston Zachman (RS SO)
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
With Vito Calvaruso out with an injury, Nate Van Zelst will remain the team's main field goal kicker this week.
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
