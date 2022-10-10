Wisconsin's depth chart and injury report for Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall) got back on track last weekend with a crucial 42-7 road win over Northwestern. The Badgers easily took care of business against the Wildcats but did suffer a couple of notable injuries in the contest.

Heading back out on the road this upcoming weekend against Michigan State, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report ahead of the Big Ten battle.

Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Michigan State:

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury

Tight end Hayden Rucci (RS JR) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

This week, the injury report signaled some positive news but also had a worrisome addition.

Running back Chez Mellusi will not be available for the Michigan State game due to a wrist injury he sustained versus Northwestern. Mellusi will have a chance to come back later this season, but he will likely be out for a couple of weeks.

Additionally, tight end Cam Large is now out for the season after missing the team's first six games.

On a more positive note, defensive end Isaiah Mullens is not on the injury report, potentially meaning he could be back for Michigan State. Mullens did not play against Northwestern, and James Thompson Jr. took his place in the starting lineup.

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton is also not listed this week after missing a good chunk of the Northwestern game with an injury. He is expected to be available on Saturday.

One final note, Jim Leonhard mentioned that Hunter Wohler is getting closer to playing again. Wohler has not played since the home opener against Illinois State.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR)

With Deacon Hill entering the transfer portal on Sunday evening, Myles Burkett is officially the team's No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart all alone. Burkett had overtaken Hill as the backup in fall camp, but the two were listed as co-backups on the weekly depth chart shared by UW.

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Chez Mellusi's injury means that Isaac Guerendo will be the team's primary backup to Braelon Allen for the Michigan State game. Expect Julius Davis to be the team's No. 3 option if needed.

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)

Tight end

Hayden Rucci (RS JR) Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Logan Brown (RS JR)

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

With Vito Calvaruso out with an injury, Nate Van Zelst will remain the team's main field goal kicker this week.

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

