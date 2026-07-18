Three Transfer Acquisitions Wisconsin Football Could Regret in 2026

Wisconsin football's sprawling 33-man transfer class is one of the main reasons for optimism ahead of the 2026 season.

The Badgers signed plug-and-play starters, depth pieces and everything in between, flipping nearly a third of their roster ahead of a critical fall in Madison.

Wisconsin has been...okay in the transfer portal under head coach Luke Fickell. While there have certainly been some impact additions, there've been far more busts and players who simply haven't panned out in the Cardinal and White.

Missing on a transfer can have big implications in terms of roster construction, finances and obviously how the team performs on the field. A big-time transfer signing is always exciting, but the buyer's remorse can be real if they don't pan out.

With that being said, here's three transfer additions Wisconsin could come to regret in 2026:

WR Malachi Coleman (Minnesota)

Wisconsin wide receivers Malachi Coleman (16) and Keeyshawn Tabuteau (14). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman is an intriguing talent. The 6-foot-5 wideout is the tallest receiver on the Badgers, and he has some definite redzone, jump-ball upside to his game. What's more, he was a consensus top-65 player in the country coming out of high school and the No. 10 or No. 11 wide receiver nationally depending on which recruiting service you ask.

However, in such a convoluted wide receiver room and a passing game that still has a pretty low floor, Coleman might not even get a chance to make the kind of impact he's capable of. If Wisconsin's offense, particularly its passing game, remains stagnant, the addition of Coleman will be completely wasted.

The wideout reminds me of former Boston College transfer Joseph Griffin Jr. in that they're similar styles of receiver who ooze talent and potential, but it's hard to see him getting on the field to make an impact.

DL Jake Anderson (Illinois State)

Wisconsin defensive lineman Jake Anderson. | Christian Borman.

Anderson was a later addition to the Badgers' transfer portal haul, as the Illinois State Redbirds made a deep run to the FCS title game. Anderson was reportedly coveted by other Power Four programs but wound up settling on Wisconsin.

Still, it's hard to see where exactly Anderson fits in along position coach E.J. Whitlow's defensive line. He didn't garner all that much attention this spring, and he's still adjusting to the Big Ten level according to defensive coordinator Mike Tressel:

"He’s gonna be a really good player, but it was not Big Ten ball that he was playing. Understand how much strain is gonna be required every single play," he said.

Anderson is one of the Badgers' lightest defensive lineman (currently listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds) and at Illinois State, he played on interior. He'll need to add serious mass to that frame if he wants to be an interior defensive lineman in the trenches of the Big Ten. It's hard to see him playing more than Hammond Russel IV, Charles Perkins, Junior Poyser or Dillan Johnson. If Wisconsin has him for one year, and he's the No. 5 defensive lineman in the room, how worth it was the addition?

CB Eric Fletcher (Oklahoma State)

Wisconsin cornerback Eric Fletcher. | Christian Borman.

Unlike with the other two players mentioned, I have no doubt that Fletcher is going to play. Even if he doesn't earn a starting spot at field corner, new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples has mentioned that he wants to be able to rotate players to keep everyone fresh and playing at 100 percent.

I'm just not entirely sold that Fletcher is going to be a good corner in the Big Ten. He's blazing fast and at 6-foot-1, he has good size at the position. That can cover up some warts in his game. He's also a very willing and physical tackler. But on film, his coverage reps are a mixed bag, especially when he was isolated one-on-one without safety help.

I still see Javan Robinson and Jai'mier Scott as Wisconsin's two starting outside corners, so Fletcher shouldn't be relied upon too heavily. Former blue-chip recruit Cai Bates is also pushing for snaps on the outside. But if the Badgers need to call on Fletcher for coverage reps consistently, they might be in trouble.