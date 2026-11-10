Two Key Badgers Defenders Earn More National Recognition

As much as we've heard about the Wisconsin Badgers' revamped offense this year, two players on the other side of the ball have also been getting some national attention.

Wisconsin linebackers Cooper Catalano and Mason Posa have been named semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive player.

Wisconsin has two of the 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, and the Badgers' defense can look to build off the play of Catalano and Posa as the season winds down.

This defensive duo 🔥@catalano_cooper and @MasonPosa have each been named Bednarik Award semifinalists! pic.twitter.com/oKAr9xl5RL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 10, 2026

Catalano and Posa Are Making Their Mark

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) dives for the pylon to score a touchdown as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles him Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Catalano leads the Big Ten in tackles this season with 90 and is starting to get some national attention for his play on the field.

After receiving some national recognition earlier in the season, Catalano has again been acknowledged for his strong play on the defensive side of the ball for Wisconsin.

Posa is fourth in the Big Ten with 73 tackles on the season. He has given Wisconsin another reliable defensive option in the middle of the field.

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Wisconsin is one of just two programs in the country to have multiple players on the Bednarik Award semifinalists list, according to Wisconsin's official announcement. The other program is Georgia.

That's a pretty impressive achievement for Wisconsin, which is in the midst of a linebacker renaissance with Posa, Catalano and outside backer Sebastian Cheeks, all of whom look to have the NFL in their future. This is the kind of linebacker core we might look back on and wonder how the Badgers got so lucky to deploy all three on the field at the same time.

Wisconsin Has Something to Build Around

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) stuffs Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher (2) on fourth down during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having two players recognized for a national defensive award is great for Wisconsin, but even better is that both players are in their sophomore year.

While the Badgers have struggled against some of the better teams in the Big Ten, Wisconsin has some young defensive players in Catalano and Posa who are playing at a high level.

The Badgers have some questions to answer on both sides of the ball, but Catalano and Posa are a couple of young defenders who are proving that they can compete against some of the Big Ten's best.

Three Bednarik Award finalists will be announced Nov. 24.

Whether or not the Badgers duo makes the cut for the final three, they are already something to be proud of, and they're getting the recognition they deserve.