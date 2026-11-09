Wisconsin Star Linebacker Cooper Catalano Earns More National Recognition

Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano has made a lot of plays for the Badgers this fall. Catalano, a sophomore for Wisconsin, has made a whole a lot of tackles this season, and people from across the country are starting to take notice of the linebacker.

Catalano was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on Monday. The award is given to the nation's top defensive player, and Catalano is now among the players being considered for the award.

Offenses beware 🛑@catalano_cooper has been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List! pic.twitter.com/BwvoVOIq4F — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2026

Catalano had another big game for the Badgers on Saturday, logging 14 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in Wisconsin's 31-10 win over Rutgers. The Badgers are now bowl eligible with six wins on the season.

Catalano Has Become a Player Wisconsin Can Count On

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Through nine games this season, Catalano has 89 tackles to his name, leading the Big Ten and ranking seventh in the country in tackles. He also has four pass breakups and a forced fumble on the season.

The Badgers have numerous players logging very good seasons on defense, but Catalano is the guy who puts up big numbers in the box score week after week.

In last season's game against Washington, Catalano had 19 tackles as a freshman and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

It was expected that the Wisconsin linebacker would lead the team in tackles this season, but he has exceeded that expectation and is currently the leading tackler in the Big Ten. He has also been added to the national award watch list as a sophomore.

Wisconsin also has another linebacker on the Bednarik Award's preseason watch list in Mason Posa. Posa was identified as Wisconsin's top inside linebacker entering the season.

Wisconsin will look to continue its success on Saturday, November 14, when the Badgers travel to College Park, Maryland, to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Although the Chuck Bednarik Award is not announced until December, Catalano's recognition as a sophomore on the award's watch list is an impressive feat.

Last season, Catalano showed flashes of what he could be for the Badgers. This season, as a sophomore, Catalano has developed into one of Wisconsin's most productive defenders and is receiving national recognition for his play.