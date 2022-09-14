WATCH: Wisconsin CB Max Lofy talks interception, loss to WSU

The Wisconsin defense has been one of the best in the country under the direction of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

For redshirt sophomore cornerback Max Lofy, his entire college career, he has had the chance to work under Leonhard, playing both cornerback and safety in Wisconsin's base 3-4 defense.

With injuries to cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark, the Badgers have needed several young cornerbacks to step up in their defense this season. Through two games, Lofy has been one of the young players that have made the most of his opportunities.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback from Colorado Springs is tied for No. 8 on the team with four tackles. However, this past Saturday against Washington State, Lofy made the biggest play of his young career.

On a third and ten play inside the red zone, Lofy jumped Cam Ward's pass to record his first collegiate interception. The play kept Washington State out of the end zone and shifted momentum in favor of Wisconsin early in the game.

Cornerback Max Lofy (No. 12) celebrates his interception versus Washing State with fellow cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lofy told reporters after the game that he was able to follow the eyes of Ward and flow with him in coverage, ultimately leading to the crucial interception and the 17-yard return that followed.

A former three-star recruit in the 2020 class, Lofy committed to Wisconsin over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and others during his recruitment. After a redshirt season in 2020, he played in eight games last season, making three tackles primarily on special teams.

This season, Lofy has proven to be a key member of the secondary, working as one of the top slot cornerbacks for Jim Leonhard's defense and last weekend being the sixth defensive back in their dime defense.

When asked about what Lofy brings to the field for Wisconsin as an inside slot defender, his position coach, Hank Poteat, said, "he is a guy that loves football, really good athlete. Has the tools to play inside because of his short-area quickness and burst. I think that allows him to be versatile with his skill set but also he can see it, he can retain information, see movement and communicate in there at that position. That's a position where you have to do a good job of communicating."

Despite the loss to Washington State, the big play by Max Lofy was one of the better plays on the day, and he also added a critical third-down tackle in space to force a Washington State punt. In the game prior, versus Illinois State, Lofy also threw an important block on John Torchio's 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Based on his performance throughout the first two games, Lofy should continue to see additional playing time for the Badgers this season and seems poised for a significant role in the Wisconsin secondary going forward.

