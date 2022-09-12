Wisconsin football: Week 3 Depth chart and injury report for NMSU

Fresh off a hard loss to Washington State in Week 2, the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1 overall) are busy preparing for a Week 3 matchup with New Mexico State set for this Saturday.

The game will represent a key opportunity for the Badgers to potentially get right before Big Ten play gets going the following weekend.

The Wisconsin Badgers released an updated depth chart and injury report ahead of the Week 3 contest with the New Mexico State Aggies.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out for New Mexico State:

Cornerback Alexander Smith (RS Senior) - right hamstring injury

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore) - left leg injury

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - right knee injury

Out for the season:

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

The two biggest changes this week to the injury report were the inclusion of Alexander Smith on the list of players OUT for New Mexico State and the loss of defensive end Isaac Townsend for the season.

Smith missed the first two games of the year because of a nagging hamstring injury, but was not on the preliminary injury report shared on Monday leading up to either contest. The fact that Smith, the Badgers' No. 1 cover corner, remains out is not great news for Wisconsin going forward.

The loss of Townsend for the entire season is a blow to the depth at defensive end. Earlier in fall camp, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej was optimistic that Wisconsin would get Townsend back at some point, but it appears as though there has been a setback in his recovery. The former Oregon transfer looked good in the spring but has dealt with injuries throughout his career in Madison.

Despite not playing against Washington State, starting right tackle Riley Mahlman and cornerback Justin Clark are not on the updated injury list. This is potentially good news for the Badgers, though they are still likely questionable heading into this weekend's matchup.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR) OR Deacon Hill (RS FR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Chez Mellusi (SR) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)

Tight end

Clay Cundiff (RS JR) Hayden Rucci (RS JR)

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Michael Furtney (RS SR) Dylan Barrett (RS SO)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Logan Brown (RS JR)

Riley Mahlman is still listed as the No. 1 right tackle after missing Saturday's game due to an injury. Logan Brown made the start in his place, and it will be interesting to see which player earns the starting nod this weekend versus New Mexico State.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

One of the primary defensive takeaways from the game was the lack of a rotation at inside linebacker. Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta dominated the number snaps against Washington State, and appear to be the firm No. 1 group heading into Week 3.

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Alexander Smith is still strangely listed as one of the starting cornerbacks despite also appearing on the injury report as unavailable for this weekend's contest against New Mexico State. Ricardo Hallman is the player most likely to earn the starting nod in his place.

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

For the first time this season, cornerback Justin Clark is on the weekly depth chart. He was the team's primary nickel corner in the spring but has yet to play this season. Clark could make his first appearance in a UW uniform this weekend for the Badgers.

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

