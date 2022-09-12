WATCH: Wisconsin WR Keontez Lewis talks 62-yard game vs. WSU

The Wisconsin Badgers put together a poor showing offensively and on special teams against Washington State on Saturday.

The game was littered with penalties and mistakes that cost Wisconsin the game and created a perfect storm for Washington State to pull off the upset.

However, one of the few positives from Saturday's contest was the play of wide receiver Keontez Lewis.

The sophomore pass-catcher for Wisconsin had the best game of his college career, grabbing two receptions for a team-high 62 yards on three targets.

His first reception came with under a minute left in the first half, as the Badgers were attempting to get into scoring position before halftime. Lewis beat his man on a deep route, and Graham Mertz found him over the top of the defense for a big 40-yard gain. Lewis did a tremendous job securing the catch between the trailing cornerback and the incoming safety, setting the team up a few plays later for a touchdown to tight end Clay Cundiff.

The catch was the first in a Wisconsin uniform and the first of his collegiate career overall after primarily blocking during his freshman season at UCLA.

The sophomore transfer also made another highlight-reel catch later in the game. With Wisconsin trailing late in the third quarter, he made a beautiful catch along the sideline to pick up 22 yards on a crucial third and 17. Lewis found a soft spot in the Washington State zone, and quarterback Graham Mertz delivered a strike to pick up a much-needed first down.

Unfortunately for Lewis, his big day came in a losing effort. The Badgers would be unable to turn the third quarter first down into points, emblematic of a tough day for the Wisconsin offense and special teams.

The strong performance from lewis did not come as a surprise to his teammates though. Nicknamed K-Lew by the team, he is one of the bigger receivers on the roster at 6-foot-2, and fellow wide receiver Chimere Dike described him as "so smooth and lanky."

During postgame availability, Lewis was asked about his big day. The second-year receiver said, "it was very nice to be out there to make an impact for this team. You know, we've been grinding, I've been grinding, I've been waiting on this moment. So, I just hope we keep going up from here."

