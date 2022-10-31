Wisconsin Badgers depth chart and injury report versus Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers hoped to take advantage of the bye week to get healthy and prepare for the final four games of the regular season. With several players close to making a return, there was some intrigue on the part of players and staff to see how many players could make a return for Wisconsin's matchup with Maryland on Saturday.

On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out against Maryland:

Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) - right leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury

Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury

Safety Preston Zachman (RS SO) - right arm injury

Out for the season:

Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury

Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury

Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury

Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury

Plenty of good news on the injury report for Wisconsin this week, as four players who recently missed the Purdue game are no longer listed after the bye week.

Free safety Hunter Wohler is probably the most notable name and head coach Jim Leonhard noted that the sophomore will be available for Wisconsin this weekend after missing the past seven games with an injury.

Additionally, kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke should be good to go for the Badgers against Maryland, while tight ends Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich are also not listed on the status report his week, meaning they could be available too. Considering how thin Wisconsin is at tight end with both Clay Cundiff and Cam Large out for the season, the return of Rucci and/or Dakovich would help.

Backup quarterback Chase Wolf is also notably not on the updated injury report this week after a significant knee injury during the preseason. The senior out of Ohio has not played this season, but his return should allow freshman quarterback Myles Burkett to maintain his redshirt status this season.

There was some hope that Isaiah Mullens and Chez Mellusi would be back as well, but it appears they are still a week or two away from being healthy enough for a return.

One player not listed on the injury report is Nick Herbig. He was a late scratch against Purdue, and there are still some questions about whether or not he will be ready this weekend versus Maryland. The assumption is he will be good to go, but with a knee injury you never know.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS JR) Myles Burkett (FR)

Running back

Braelon Allen (SO) Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS FR) Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR) Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)

Tight end

Jack Eschenbach (RS SR) Cole Dakovich (RS SO)

Wisconsin could get back one or potentially two of their top tight ends this week as Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich are each no longer on the updated injury report. Both players are known for their physicality as blockers, while Rucci was having a good year as a receiving threat prior to his injury as well.

Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci being helped to the locker room with an injury. Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS SO) Nolan Rucci (RS FR)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr SR) Joe Brunner (FR)

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS JR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Right guard

Tanor Bortolini (RS SO) Michael Furtney (RS SR)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS FR) Trey Wedig (RS SO)

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR) James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)

Isaiah Mullens remains out this week, meaning that James Thompson Jr. will once again earn the start on Saturday. Cade McDonald should continue to rotate in as the third defensive end for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton celebrates a sack against Illinois. Tork Mason / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (SR) Gio Paez (RS JR)

Outside linebacker

Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR) Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)

Nick Herbig was unable to play against Purdue, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to play against Maryland. Freshman Darryl Peterson and sophomore Kaden Johnson played well in his absence, but with nearly two weeks off, the hope has to be that Herbig is back for the Badgers this weekend.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR) Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR) Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)

Nickel

Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR) Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS JR) Preston Zachman (RS SO)

UW did not make any changes to their safety depth chart, but with Preston Zachman unavailable, and Hunter Wohler officially back, it will be interesting to see how much playing time Wohler earns against the Terrapins.

Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler (No. 24) will make his return after missing the past seven games for the Badgers this season. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS SR) Titus Toler (RS JR)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

