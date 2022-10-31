Wisconsin Badgers depth chart and injury report versus Maryland
The Wisconsin Badgers hoped to take advantage of the bye week to get healthy and prepare for the final four games of the regular season. With several players close to making a return, there was some intrigue on the part of players and staff to see how many players could make a return for Wisconsin's matchup with Maryland on Saturday.
On Monday, the Badgers released their preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what it means for UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against Maryland:
- Kicker Vito Calvaruso (JR) - right leg injury
- Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) - right leg injury
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Running back Chez Mellusi (SR) - right wrist injury
- Safety Preston Zachman (RS SO) - right arm injury
Out for the season:
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Cornerback Al Ashford (RS FR) - left leg injury
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Tight end Clay Cundiff (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
Plenty of good news on the injury report for Wisconsin this week, as four players who recently missed the Purdue game are no longer listed after the bye week.
Free safety Hunter Wohler is probably the most notable name and head coach Jim Leonhard noted that the sophomore will be available for Wisconsin this weekend after missing the past seven games with an injury.
Additionally, kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke should be good to go for the Badgers against Maryland, while tight ends Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich are also not listed on the status report his week, meaning they could be available too. Considering how thin Wisconsin is at tight end with both Clay Cundiff and Cam Large out for the season, the return of Rucci and/or Dakovich would help.
Backup quarterback Chase Wolf is also notably not on the updated injury report this week after a significant knee injury during the preseason. The senior out of Ohio has not played this season, but his return should allow freshman quarterback Myles Burkett to maintain his redshirt status this season.
There was some hope that Isaiah Mullens and Chez Mellusi would be back as well, but it appears they are still a week or two away from being healthy enough for a return.
One player not listed on the injury report is Nick Herbig. He was a late scratch against Purdue, and there are still some questions about whether or not he will be ready this weekend versus Maryland. The assumption is he will be good to go, but with a knee injury you never know.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Myles Burkett (FR)
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Keontez Lewis (SO) & Dean Engram (RS JR)
Tight end
- Jack Eschenbach (RS SR)
- Cole Dakovich (RS SO)
Wisconsin could get back one or potentially two of their top tight ends this week as Hayden Rucci and Cole Dakovich are each no longer on the updated injury report. Both players are known for their physicality as blockers, while Rucci was having a good year as a receiving threat prior to his injury as well.
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
- Joe Brunner (FR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Right guard
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Isaiah Mullens remains out this week, meaning that James Thompson Jr. will once again earn the start on Saturday. Cade McDonald should continue to rotate in as the third defensive end for Wisconsin.
Read More
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Nick Herbig was unable to play against Purdue, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to play against Maryland. Freshman Darryl Peterson and sophomore Kaden Johnson played well in his absence, but with nearly two weeks off, the hope has to be that Herbig is back for the Badgers this weekend.
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Preston Zachman (RS SO)
UW did not make any changes to their safety depth chart, but with Preston Zachman unavailable, and Hunter Wohler officially back, it will be interesting to see how much playing time Wohler earns against the Terrapins.
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
