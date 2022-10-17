Wisconsin freshman WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

Another week, another Sunday night transfer for the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

Exactly one week after freshman quarterback Deacon Hill entered his name into the transfer portal, freshman wide receiver Markus Allen has done the same.

The young pass-catcher from Ohio took to social media to announce his decision, saying:

"First want to thank everyone in the Wisconsin Football program for everything they've done up to this point. For helping me academically and athletically, from the strength staff down to the trainers. Truly love the bonds I've made with great people and the memories with brothers. Thank you Coach Chryst and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity at the University of Wisconsin. With that said I would like to announce that I officially have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. With three years remaining of NCAA eligibility."

One of the top five wide receivers in Wisconsin's rotation this season, Allen's transfer declaration comes after he made the trip to Michigan State over the weekend, but he did not participate in the contest.

From Northmont High School in Dayton (Ohio), Allen came to Wisconsin as a highly celebrated four-star recruit, according to Rivals. Originally committing to Michigan as part of the 2021 class, he chose to reopen his recruitment in the Fall of 2020, and ultimately signed with the Badgers over other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 211 pounds, Allen put together a strong freshman season at Wisconsin despite only playing in three games while redshirting. He hauled in three catches for 65 yards, showing flashes of his playmaking ability against Rutgers and Arizona State.

Allen entered the spring as the favorite to win the starting job opposite junior receiver Chimere Dike, but he struggled with consistency, giving way to Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis on the depth chart.

Throughout the first six weeks of the 2022 season, Allen was Wisconsin's No. 4 wide receiver, catching passes in four of the team's games. Some of his notable performances from the season include three catches for 34 yards against Illinois State, two receptions for 27 yards against Illinois, and he caught his first career touchdown against Northwestern two weeks ago.

Overall, Allen was sixth on the team in receiving yards with 91 and No. 7 on the team with seven receptions this season.

However, Wisconsin deployed four wide receivers against Michigan State this past weekend, and Dean Engram was the No. 4 receiving threat for the Badgers.

Allen's decision to leave the program is a blow to the team's future depth at the wide receiver position, but it potentially means more opportunities for true freshman wide-out Vinny Anthony. The Kentucky native has seen his role on the team increase recently, and the team is high on what he could bring to the offense in the future.

Markus Allen is now the third player to leave the program over the past two weeks, as Deacon Hill entered the transfer portal a week ago, while offensive lineman Logan Brown was dismissed from the program for an altercation in practice.

While most players across the country must wait until after the postseason to enter the transfer portal with the installation of a transfer portal window, Wisconsin players have 30 days to enter the portal following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst.

It will be interesting to see if there are any other early defections in the coming weeks as players attempt to get a head start on finding a new home with the coaching change.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.