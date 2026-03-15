Which Wisconsin Badgers WR will become Colton Joseph's favorite target?

Wisconsin football's spring practices are scheduled to kick off on March 19. With dozens of incoming transfers, a handful of new position coaches and a new starting quarterback once again, there'll be no shortage of intrigue when the Badgers hit the practice field.

At Badgers On SI, we'll preview spring ball position-by-position. Today, we keep it going with the wide receivers.

RELATED: QB Preview | RB Preview

Best Player

Wisconsin's wide receiver room might be the least proven on the team, and the Badgers return just 24 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown across three holdovers from last season's wideouts.

They brought in four transfers, but all save for Shamar Rigby (Oklahoma State) have very limited to zero experience at the Power Four level.

Thus, in the absence of an abundance of evidence for who is actually the best receiver in this room, we'll go with the experienced Rigby, who I think will earn a starting role when all is said and done.

Rigby had a respectable season as a sophomore in Stillwater, logging 25 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown. He played in an abysmal pass offense that ranked 114th nationally, but still managed to flash his signature skills, most notably his reliable hands and ability to get open.

There's a lot of talent in this room, but again, most of it is unproven. I belive Rigby's combination of skill and production makes him the best this room has to offer.

Biggest Question

Who are the starters?

There's no shortage of questions at receiver given the massive face lift the position underwent this offseason, but most importantly, who actually takes the field on Saturdays?

As mentioned, Rigby has the production and talent to where it'd be hard to envision him riding the bench. Eugene Hilton Jr, who Wisconsin initially lost to the portal but then lured back to Madison after he flirted with several SEC programs, was a big-time retention for the Badgers, and it seems likely that they'll make a concerted effort to get their prized pass-catcher the ball.

Oklahoma transfer Zion Kearney was a big-time recruit coming out of high school, but he has yet to put it all together in two seasons. It's a similar story for ex-Gopher and Cornhusker Malachi Coleman, who boasts tantalizing intangibles (including a 6-foot-5 frame) but has yet to make a dent on the statsheet in his collegiate career.

There's also returnees Chris Brooks Jr. and Tyrell Henry, but both players have done next to nothing in the Cardinal and White. They're wild cards, just like receiver turned tight end Jackson McGohan and FCS transfer Jaylon Domingeaux.

We can make some educated guesses, but until we see who's repping with the starters in spring camp, this room remains a mystery.

Player to watch

There's no wrong answers here. There's intrigue from top to bottom in this room.

Still, it'll be fascinating to see how the Southeast Louisiana transfer Domingeaux looks in practice. He's making the jump up from the FCS level, which is always something of a leap of faith. Still, he shredded the competition at that level, reeling in 52 catches for 857 yards and 11 scores in 2025.

At 6-foot-2 and with excellent body control on tape, Domingeaux is as intriguing an addition as any the Badgers made this winter. If his game translates, he could add another dimension to this offense.

Most to gain

Again, there's no easy answer here. With the sheer lack of production and experience — and presumably no starters locked into roles — every wideout will be looking to climb up the pecking order. Still, I believe Hilton has a chance to make a statement.

Two things can be true at once: Wisconsin added a handful of bodies to its receiver room to address a lack of proven production, and they made it a point to retain Hilton because they know the kind of player he can develop into.

The Badgers would've been irresponsible to rely on Hilton to develop into a star receiver immediately in 2026, but they should also give him every opportunity to do so. He's familiar with the offense; he already knows how Grimes wants him to run the routes, he already knows the calls. That should give him a slight leg up on the competition at the onset of spring.

If Hilton can earn consistent snaps, he should have no issue proving he's one of the most talented pure pass-catchers on this team.

One Bold Prediction

Jaylon Domingeaux steals the show.

Yes, he's coming from the FCS. But watch the highlights — this kid has legitimate talent. This isn't a Mark Hamper (Idaho) situation from last season. Domingeaux's game looks like it'll translate to any level.

He was an under-the-radar addition due to his small school pedigree, but all signs indicate that he has the goods to make an immediate impact. He's also a senior prepping for his last lap around the track: this is his one shot to make a splash at the Power Four level.

Projected Depth Chart