Kenny Guiton's quarterback group steadily progressing as summer approaches

In each of Luke Fickell’s first three seasons in Madison, the Badgers are yet to see the expected starter play the entire season.

Each of the last two years, the starter has missed nearly the entire season. Fickell and company landed Colton Joseph–who will undoubtedly be the starter–via the portal, but the room as a whole remains a relevant topic of discussion as the spring season nears its conclusion.

Following Saturday’s practice with significant live action, a light practice Tuesday didn’t produce major on-field takeaways, but Kenny Guiton, Mike Tressel, Joseph each offered encouraging insights on the quarterback room in conversations with the media.

Ryan Hopkins continues to impress

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins | Christian Borman.

True-freshman Ryan Hopkins has made headlines throughout the spring, and Guiton — along with the rest of the staff — have expressed pleasure in how the California native has acclimated to the college level.

“He’s [Hopkins] been a treat to coach. He’s a guy that’s come in with the right mentality, he wants to lead,” Guiton said. “One of the biggest things is, yes, the football is working well, but he’s bringing people along with him and that’s probably the number one thing I preach in my room. He’s kind of an older guy in that young body.”

Hopkins still possesses the youthful “goofiness”, which Guiton described as something others are drawn towards. Still, even with some of the typical freshman traits, the Mater Dei product has struck both staff and media as a player showcasing a mindset and skillset beyond what is typical of a true freshman.

A run at the starting job isn’t in the picture for Hopkins right now, but he continues to impress in the reps he’s getting with both the second and third teams, especially the poise he’s showing in the pocket and the big-time throws he’s delivered.

“He doesn’t get shook as an 18-year-old coming out here and playing with these guys. He doesn’t get shook when there’s pressure,” Tressel said. “And he also throws from some crazy arm angles … Some people try to mimic Patrick Mahomes and it just has to be something you can do. He can do that.”

Guiton has no intention of wasting reps, so as long as Hopkins continues seeing action with the twos, he'll have a chance at serving as the backup come week one at Lambeau.

Colton Joseph growing as QB1 day-by-day

As much praise as Hopkins is receiving right now — and deservedly so — the success of this team come week one in Green Bay will depend on Joseph and his ability to make the jump from the Sun Belt to Big Ten football.

The offense is a far from finished product, which Joseph recognizes. Wisconsin was plagued by issues with snaps a season ago, and some of those issues have resurfaced this spring, but overall, Joseph feels the offense is starting to take shape, and having a fully-healthy starting quarterback will be critical to re-write the narrative after an abysmal offensive season.

“We’ve built a lot of chemistry within the offense,” Joseph said. “And I think I’ve grown whether it’s not skipping my first reads or just getting through everything. I think that’s the main point of emphasis.”

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph takes part in practice. | Christian Borman

Joseph — a dynamic runner — will be utilized in the run-game to give defenses different looks, but his development as a thrower and being able to sit back, make solid reads and spread defenses will be the biggest determinant in the Badgers' offensive success.

“He was a guy that took a lot of shots and had some RPO’s and that was really cool to see, but his transition of having to take a drop in the pocket, you could tell it was just a little different for him at the start of spring,” Guiton said.

Any time a player makes a jump from the Sun Belt to the Big Ten, the learning curve will be apparent, and Joseph is no exception. Guiton recognized that he felt the pressure of being at a new school early on, but as spring has progressed, he’s calmed and adjusted his mindset to “just play ball.”

The growth has been apparent for both Joseph and Hopkins throughout the spring, not to forget Deuce Adams who has received the rest of the second-team reps. Joseph will be the clear starter and catalyst of what is hoped to be a much improved offense, but given Fickell’s injury luck at the position, a competitive race for the backup job is a welcoming sight.