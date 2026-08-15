Why I'm Buying the Hype Around Eugene Hilton Jr for Wisconsin Football

If Wisconsin football, particularly its offense, is going to take the necessary leap this fall, someone in its wide receiver room is going to need to take a big step forward.

Over halfway through fall camp, and it looks like that someone is second-year wideout Eugene Hilton Jr.

I attended practice No. 6, where Hilton scored at least four touchdowns between 7-on-7s and full 11-on-11s. Hilton had been having a good camp up to that point, but that explosion still relatively early in fall ball turned a lot of heads and likely went a long way towards cementing a big role for the wideout in 2026.

Hilton's explosion Wednesday has understandably generated a lot of hype about what the sophomore receiver could accomplish this season. Here's why I'm all aboard that train and why I truly believe Hilton is much more than a camp darling for the Badgers:

His chemistry with Colton Joseph keeps growing

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

This is going to be a run-heavy offense that prides itself on physicality. But Joseph is going to have to throw the ball to someone even if this isn't the most statistically friendly offense for pass-catchers. He continues to look Hilton's way often in camp, peppering him with targets while trusting him to come down with difficult contested catches. Hilton has done just that, which can only endear him more to his quarterback.

There's a pretty easy way to increase your target share as a wideout: bail your quarterback out with marvelous catches. It's a positive feedback loop — the more Hilton shines in practice, the more Joseph will trust him and throw him the ball, and so on.

He's versatile enough to play many roles in this offense

Hilton isn't the biggest or fastest wideout in the room. But while he's something of a master of none, which always gives me pause when evaluating wide receivers, he's so well-rounded that whatever this offense looks like, Hilton should be a part of it.

Hilton might have the best hands on the team. His route-running has clearly improved. He's added mass and at 6-2, 204 pounds, he's big enough to block on the perimeter. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes loves to get him the ball; at the fall camp practices I attended, he repeatedly took carries on jet sweeps.

Whatever the Badgers' offense needs in a particular situation or game, Hilton should be able to provide it. He may be a master of none, but conversely, he's also not a one-trick pony.

He has the "it" factor

Wisconsin receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13) makes a catch over defensive back Javan Robinson (2) during spring practice. | Christian Borman

This one is the hardest to explain, but also potentially the most important. We saw a little bit of Hilton's "it" factor last season, like on his 42-yard catch against Oregon in Eugene, or when he faked out an Illinois defensive back as if he was watching the ball on Darrion Dupree's long touchdown run.

Watch Hilton practice, and his talent shines through. Again, doesn't dominate with his physical tools, but he's simply extremely skilled. He catches almost everything thrown his way, whether wide open or draped in coverage by a defensive back. He's adept at dragging his feet, and he knows how to get open and make himself available for Joseph, who loves to scramble when the play breaks down.

Watching Hilton, I get a similar feeling to when I watched Will Pauling practice. The two are different types of receivers, but both shined in practice with their sheer skill while not being the most physically or athletically dominant.