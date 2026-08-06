Jeff Grimes says Financial Reinforcements Make Badgers' Offense 'More Talented' and 'Deeper Everywhere'

For all of the coaching and philosophical tweaks that Wisconsin football made this offseason, the biggest upgrade the Badgers made was a large influx of cash.

After all, money talks in this day and age of college football.

With a roster that's reportedly worth north of $25 Million, Wisconsin now finally has some financial firepower to compete with the rest of the Big Ten. Do the Badgers sport the same kind of payroll that, say, Oregon and Ohio State do? Not quite. But Wisconsin finally had some cash to throw around this offseason, and it's led to some significant roster reinforcements.

The Badgers signed 33 incoming transfers this winter, 17 of whom are on the offensive side of the ball. It's clear that Wisconsin wouldn't've been able to sign such a robust and talented transfer class without an injection of walking around money.

Is that the kind of upgrade that's felt immediately? It better be; this is an absolutely pivotal season for Wisconsin football and its embattled head coach Luke Fickell, who is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2025 that ties the worst season of his coaching career and was the Badgers' worst record since 1990.

At local media day, second-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was asked if the increased financial support is evident.

“Yeah, absolutely. We’re more talented and we’re deeper everywhere," he said.

"I don’t like to spend much time talking about last year because it doesn’t matter. But certainly one of the issues that plagued us was our depth. I think we’re just in a way, way different place now. We’ve got a lot more depth and more depth also often means more competition, which is something that we need.”

Grimes' unique perspective

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes calls plays during spring practice. | Christian Borman

Grimes has a unique perspective on the Badgers' financial upgrades. As mentioned, the 2025 season was his first year in Madison. He was tasked with piloting an offense that left a lot to be desired at pretty much every position, the most glaringly obvious of which was quarterback.

Wisconsin's offense was putrid to watch, statistically and in every possible facet last fall. But it was also severely handicapped by one of the most brutal rashes of injuries we've seen in Madison and a corresponding dire lack of depth, especially along the offensive line.

With the Badgers' roster now reportedly more than double as expensive as it was last season, there's a clear difference for the coordinator, one that's apparently very evident.