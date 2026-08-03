Why I'm Buying—or Selling—the Hype Around These Three Badgers for 2026

Wisconsin football's fall camp, which kicks off later this week in Madison, will reveal a lot about where the Badgers are at ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Spring football, intel from summer workouts and Big Ten Media Days have given us plenty of talking points, including surprise players pushing for playing time earlier in their career than we thought and unexpected transfer standouts.

A handful of Badgers now enter fall camp with a considerable amount of hype for the 2026 campaign. Below, Badgers On SI takes a look at three players that've garnered significant attention this offseason, and whether or not we're buying the hype around them ahead of fall camp:

1. QB Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | Christian Borman.

There's not a whole lot left to say about the early-enrollee gunslinger Hopkins. Much ink has already been spilled about his stellar spring camp, during which he earned reps with the second-team offense. The coaching staff clearly didn't expect that to happen.

“You’ve got to come in ready. You’ve got to come in with the mindset that you’re going to be in the mix. Most guys, 95% of guys at all positions, can’t do that. They’re either not mentally capable, they’re not confident enough, they’re not physically ready. And he’s got those things, those intangible qualities, that make him capable of coming in and contributing," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said. "He’s got a cool vibe and energy about him, and I think the players really respond to that.”

It's not just Hopkins' legs or arm that look good; it's the quarterback's decision-making and poise in the pocket that appear to be well ahead of his years. The California native looks like the real deal, and he could very feasibly win the QB2 job this month.

I'm buying the hype around Hopkins heading into fall camp.

2. CB Jai'mier Scott

Wisconsin cornerback Jai'mier Scott. | Christian Borman.

Outside of Hopkins, Scott was probably the most talked-about player at spring camp. The second-year cornerback out of Ohio earned a big role due to Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher battling an injury, and he clearly made the most of it.

“When you look at talent, you look at his footwork and things, he’s probably one of the best I’ve ever been around, footwork-wise," secondary coach Paul Haynes said this spring. "He just needed to mature a little bit with the consistency, to do the good things over and over again. But he’s tough, he’ll hit ya. We actually brought him in as a safety and moved him to corner just because of his skillset. He has the skillset to be, I’ll say it again, one of the best I’ve been around."

That's obviously extremely high praise from Haynes, and he wasn't the only one to shower Scott in compliments. Given Wisconsin's need for a big-time cornerback to emerge this fall, coupled with Fletcher's mixed bag of coverage reps he put on tape in Stillwater last season, I see Scott trotting out with the starters on that Sunday night in Lambeau Field against Notre Dame.

I'm buying the hype around Scott heading into fall camp.

3. LB Jon Jon Kamara

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

In Wisconsin's extensive 33-man incoming transfer class, the former Kansas Jayhawk Kamara didn't initially drum up much excitement. After all, he plays inside linebacker, where the Badgers already have arguably the best starting underclassmen duo in the nation in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano.

But Kamara shined this spring, bringing a unique skillset to the position. He and returner Thomas Heiberger both play the "STAR" position for defensive coordinator Mike Treesel, which is essentially a third, off-ball inside linebacker who can be moved around like a defensive chess piece.

“He’s a fun one. Compliments those two really well. Posa’s great in his own respects, makes a lot of plays close to the line of scrimmage. I think Jon Jon, with his athleticism, gives you a third backer that has that ability to play close to the edge but also put him to the field and make plays in space too," inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland said this spring.

Still, I have a hard time seeing Kamara making a huge impact this fall. Posa and Catalano will still dominate the reps at inside backer, and even though he technically plays a different position on defense, I see the Badgers deploying a third safety or third corner more often than they put Posa, Catalano and Kamara on the field at the same time. I believe in Kamara's game; I'm just not sure he gets the requisite reps to make an impact this season.

I'm selling the hype around Kamara ahead of fall camp.